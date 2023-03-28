FACT CHECK: Was Andrew Tate Reinstated on Twitter by Elon Musk in an Effort to Expose Global Elites?

The viral footage of Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk vouching for Andrew Tate and his freedom has left supporters wondering whether it’s authentic. Andrew Tate’s arrest in December 2022 resulted in outrage and an outcry amongst his ardent followers.

The extensive fanbase of like-minded men has taken to prominent social media platforms to express their frustration with the scenario. TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter have been leveraged to campaign for his release in the midst of his incarceration.

The 36-year-old cited that the ‘Matrix’ had ousted him, in a bid to silence him and the ludicrous growth he and his band have seen since the last year. And this specific term was used in a fabricated video that showcased Twitter CEO Elon Musk advertising for the British American’s release.

While simultaneously making audacious remarks that he is on the prowl to ensure there is no leeway provided for the ‘global elites’. And suffice it to say, the footage is phony.

The video of Elon Musk speaking about Andrew Tate is a sham

As it turns out, the clip of Elon Musk vouching for Tate is a deep fake. On March 10th, a reel featuring Elon Musk made the rounds on Facebook. In the clip, Musk is depicted as a blurred image and zoomed in. Which is peculiar.

In the clip, he can be heard saying:

“People ask me why I unblocked Andrew Tate from Twitter. It’s the same reason why I bought Twitter. We need to escape the suppression from the matrix and expose the global elites. Andrew Tate has been offered $1 billion to shut his mouth, but since he declined, they threw him in jail.”

Facebook flagged the post as misleading content, given the misinformation in the content. When further checks were concluded through the use of reverse imaging and keyword search, it was revealed that the video originated in 2022.

Did Elon Musk say he reinstated Andrew Tate to Twitter in an effort to expose global elites? No — that video’s a deepfake. https://t.co/n955bPJPQi — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) March 27, 2023

In April 2022, Musk gave a TED Talk in which he spoke about several subjects. This was prior to his purchase of Twitter, thereby rendering it impossible for him to make the aforementioned statement.

The subject of the TED Talk revolved around his ambition to gain a hold of the platform. In fact, the Tesla founder did not even utter Andrew Tate’s name even once.

Andrew Tate’s Twitter ban and reinstation to the platform

Tate was banned from Twitter quite a while back prior to his reinstation. The Top G was axed from the bird app in 2017 for making preposterous and misogynistic comments on the platform.

Specifically, when he inferred that sexually assaulted women must bear accountability to a certain degree for their unfortunate circumstances. The Top G was formally welcomed back to Twitter five years later by present CEO, Elon Musk.

Musk’s decision comes as he attempted to promote free speech, as a rebuttal to the ‘cancel culture’ that has been elevated in the recent past.