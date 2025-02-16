‘I Give Him That Edge’: Eddie Hearn Makes Bold Prediction for Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford Fight

After years of back-and-forth speculation, Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford are finally set to square off in a showdown. But when two elite world champions collide, who has the edge? According to Eddie Hearn, the Matchroom Boxing boss, there’s a clear favorite in his eyes.

The highly anticipated showdown between Alvarez and Crawford has been a rollercoaster of negotiations, surprises, and strategic moves. Initially, Canelo was on the brink of finalizing a lucrative bout with Jake Paul, with reports suggesting each fighter stood to earn $100 million.

However, Turki Alalshikh, a prominent Saudi Arabian sports promoter, intervened with an even more enticing proposition. Alalshikh offered Canelo a four-fight deal under the Riyadh Season banner, which not only promised substantial financial rewards but also included a marquee matchup against Terence Crawford.

This strategic move effectively redirected Canelo from the Paul fight, setting the stage for a historic clash between two of boxing’s pound-for-pound greats. Jake has since claimed that Canelo was chickening out by fighting a 135-pound fighter.

While Hearn does not see it the same way he does admit that the weight difference can play a huge role. When asked about how the fight plays out in an interview, he said it was a fantastic fight and added, “I do think the weight will be too much for Terence. Even at 154 lbs, he is not a big 154, he’s definitely not a big 160.”

Hearn asserted that Crawford had unbelievable skills and a serious boxing IQ but added, “So does Canelo, so I do give him the edge in that fight.”

“I do think the weight will be too much for Terence. Physically, at 154 he is not a big 154. He’s definitely not a big 160. He is definitely not a small 168.”- Eddie Hearn – Eddie Hearn says Canelo Alvarez will stop Terence Crawford : https://t.co/o3MJMKFAYf pic.twitter.com/QQMaXGgr9g — Fight Hub TV (@FightHubTV) February 15, 2025



Hearn is spot on, there are weight classes in combat sports for a reason and Crawford might be biting off more than he can chew here. However, despite all the doubts regarding the fight, Crawford remains uber-confident in his ability to secure a win against Canelo.

Crawford walking at 186 lbs to acclimatize

Canelo, the 34-year-old Mexican icon, boasts a professional record of 62 wins, 2 losses, and 2 draws, with 39 victories by knockout. Known for his relentless pressure and powerful combinations, he’s a four-division world champion, currently reigning as the unified super middleweight titleholder.

In 2024, Canelo successfully defended his titles against Jaime Munguia and Edgar Berlanga, showcasing his dominance in the 168-pound division.

On the other hand, 37-year-old “Bud” Crawford stands undefeated at 41-0, with 32 knockouts. Renowned for his versatility and ring intelligence, Crawford has also secured championships across four weight classes, most recently capturing the WBA super welterweight title in 2024 after moving up to 154 pounds.

His adaptability and technical prowess make him a formidable opponent, even as he prepares to jump two weight divisions to face Canelo at super middleweight.

The size and weight disparity, as mentioned above, remains a significant talking point. Canelo’s experience and success at 168 lbs suggest a physical advantage, while Crawford’s move up from 154 lbs raises questions about how the added weight might impact his speed and endurance.

Despite these concerns, Crawford has expressed confidence, revealing that he’s currently walking around at 186 pounds, acclimatizing to the higher weight class.

WORK TIME‼️Bud Crawford walking around at 186lbs pic.twitter.com/ElpKyFYzlV — Cleve (@MadCleve) February 9, 2025



Notably, there will be no rehydration clause, allowing both fighters to regain weight post-weigh-in, which could further influence the bout’s dynamics. As the fight approaches, analysts and fans alike are eager to see how these contrasting styles and physical attributes will play out in the ring.

Will Canelo’s power and experience at super middleweight prevail, or can Crawford’s skill and adaptability overcome the size difference to secure a historic victory?