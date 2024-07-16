Jake Paul vs Mike Perry: Timings, Tickets, Venue, Streaming Details, and Fight Card

Mike Tyson’s pull out from his 20 July-based fight against Jake Paul should have put an dampener on the event but thanks to BKFC champion Mike Perry, the show will go on. Now, while Perry vs Paul doesn’t quite have the same ring to it, the hype is still real and so fans want to know everything…

From complete guide to the timings, tickets, venue, and other key details of the event, Here. We. Go!

Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry: Venue, Date and Time

Given that Tyson being 58 was a massive point of anger among fans, they would be relatively happier with Paul’s current rival, ‘Platinum’ Perry, who is only five years older and arguably still in his prime.

So for anyone who wants to go watch the fight live, it will be hosted at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

It’s also pertinent to note that the event has several other encounters lined up for the night, the first of which will begin at 9 pm (ET)/ 2 am (BST). Fans will have to wait for around three hours as Paul and Perry will take to the ring at around 9 pm (ET)/ 2 am (BST).

Now that you know where it is, how do you get tickets?

Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry: Cost of tickets and how to get them

If you haven’t had them already, you might be running a bit late.

So, to the ones still in pursuit of tickets to the Paul vs. Perry event, you can secure them with two easy methods. Visit the ‘Events and Tickets’ section of Amalie Arena’s official website and then select the ‘Buy Tickets’ option from the promotional page of the Paul vs. Perry event.

You will end up on the ‘Ticketmaster’ official website, which allows you to secure their tickets after selecting their desired seats and paying the required price.

Alternatively, searching for Paul vs. Perry on Ticketmaster’s homepage will get fans to the ‘Find Tickets’ option for the event. A click on it will land fans on the same page of Ticketmaster from where you can select their desired seats and pay for them, thereby securing their tickets.

However, the most important factor to note is that the prices of tickets would lie within the range of $20 to $5k, which one might find a bit on the costlier side.

But then fans would also get a lot more than just the Paul vs. Perry encounter at this cost.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry: Full fight card and PPV details

The entire fight card of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry event features some barnburners that will be worth a lot more than $20 bucks.

Jake Paul vs Mike Perry (main event)

Amanda Serrano vs Stevie Morgan (co-main event)

Tony Aguilar vs Corey Marksman

Ashton Sylve vs Lucas Bahdi

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. vs Uriah Hall

Shadasia Green vs Natasha Spence

Angel Barrientes vs Edwin Rodriguez

Alexis Chaparro vs Kevin Hill

Ariel Perez vs Dane Guerrero

And if one plans on streaming it, they can do so on DAZN. Yes, ‘DAZN – The Home of Boxing’ has acquired the official broadcasting rights of the event. So get that subscription. However, that won’t be enough either as there is a PPV cost depending upon the country.

That said, would you rather watch the fight or read about it on Twitter as you stumble across clickbait thumbails on YouTube to watch zoomed in pirated highlights.