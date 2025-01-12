mobile app bar

‘That’s Soft’: Shakur Stevenson Disagrees With Gervonta Davis’ Retirement Plans, Teases Future Fight

Allan Binoy
Published

Shakur Stevenson (L), Gervonta Davis (R)

2025 might be the last year we see Gervonta Davis lace on a pair of gloves but Shakur Stevenson isn’t buying it, and even if he were, he’s not particularly fond of the idea. Davis has been vocal lately about his desire to leave boxing behind, citing a need to focus on being a good father and spending time with his kids.

While one may empathize with his decision, Stevenson believes there are still fights to be made with his name on the call sheet.

“If he wants to retire with the career that he got. Go ahead and do what you gotta do. I disagree with it, I think that’s soft! If he’s willing to fight, I’m ready to fight, and I think it should happen.”

Davis’ retirement story has sparked plenty of debate, with some applauding his decision to prioritize family and others questioning if he’s leaving the sport too soon. Others like boxing legend Bernard Hopkins believe he deserves inclusion into the Hall of Fame with everything he has already achieved.

“I think his legacy will be in his time which he needs to be respected for. Tank did what most of the greats did in their time, accomplish the highest goal that you can accomplish.”


However, Stevenson , a rising star in his own right, sees this as an opportunity to challenge Davis and potentially set up one of the most anticipated fights in boxing. Whether or not Davis sticks to his retirement plans, the tension between these two is already heating up and fans would love to see it settled in the ring.

But a fight against ‘Tank’ isn’t the only fight he is excited for. He wants to see a rematch between Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney in 2025, especially since the former’s win has now been tainted by PED usage.

Stevenson wants Garcia to stop cheating

When the two fought for the fight time in 2024, Garcia showed up as the underdog. But by the night was over, he had not only defeated Haney but done it spectacularly. He had made Haney look like he didn’t belong in the ring with him.

Unfortunately, by the time the week was over, Garcia had found himself being suspended after being tested positive for ostarine, a PED. The boxer blamed a number of things for the tests finding him guilty but none of it could save him from the spiral that followed.

At the time Garcia has claimed that this result was a way to target him due to his association with Donald Trump.

He had then blamed some Indian drug, Ashwagandha for his positive result. Later in the year, he was banned by the WBC for making discriminatory remarks against minorities.

But now that his suspension with the New York Commission is coming to an end in a few months, a rematch with Haney is reportedly on the cards. Stevenson expressed his excitement about the matchup but had some words of advice for his returning comrade.

“He’s strong mentally (Haney), so he can win. But it all depends on how he’s feeling after he gets back. Is he the same fighter? Let’s see, we gotta find out… Tell him to stop cheating! Don’t cheat, man!”

So, can Garcia redeem himself against Haney? Will Haney be able to prove that he is the better man without the benefits of performance enhancers in his opponent’s system? We will find out in 2025!

