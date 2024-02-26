Transformers Star Shia LaBeouf Names Gervonta Davis as His Favorite While Berating Ryan Garcia for His Personal Issues

Ryan Garcia and Shia LaBeouf are not a pair we ever thought would have beefed. The actor has been very low-key in the past few years as he battled with his own personal problems. He recently did an interview where he spoke about everything from sobriety to being a boxing fan. In the interview, he revealed he was a big fan of the entire boxing lightweight division except one man, ‘KingRy’.

Carl Froch runs a YouTube channel named Froch on Fighting where he talks about everything boxing. His latest interview had Shia LaBeouf as the guest.

The Hollywood actor had some choice words for Ryan Garcia. He had this to say about the lightweight boxer:

“I don’t like that Ryan guy at all. One he quit, but also, I heard a story about his girl got pregnant, gave birth, and then he divorced her the next day and I thought oh you’re garbage.”

Shia LaBeouf revealed that he was a fan of every other fighter in the division. However, his favorite was Gervonta Davis, who many consider the successor to Floyd Mayweather.

However, Garcia does not appear to be fazed by the surrounding chaos. He is now looking to silence an MMA fighter who has been talking trash with him.

Ryan Garcia calls out Sean O’Malley to a fight and asks Dana White to set it up

Garcia and Sean O’Malley have been going back and forth on social media recently. Ahead of his next fight, Ryan Garcia seems to be starting a beef with everyone online.

One of his latest targets is the UFC Bantamweight Champion Sean O’Malley. He recently shared a screenshot of his exchange with O’Malley on Instagram and captioned it:

“Alright rainbow head, There is only one way to find out… Dana let’s do this”

Ryan Garcia keeps referring to Sean O’Malley as rainbow head alluding to his hair colour. The UFC Champion constantly keeps changing his hair colour, and it is never dull.

It is highly unlikely that we will see the pair fight each other, since Dana White does not let his fighters fight outside the organization. The only exception being Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather.

A potential fight between Garcia and O’Malley would do nowhere near the amount of PPVs that McGregor vs. Mayweather did. So it is highly unlikely that Dana White would consider it.