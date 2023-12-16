VIDEO: IShowSpeed Breaks Down After KSI Grants Him Win Despite Dominating Performance

The boxing world watched Jake Paul secure another victory, inching closer to entering the top 100 cruiserweight rankings. Another buzz worthy match unfolded on the internet: KSI vs IShowSpeed. It lived up to fans’ expectations, as it had heated speed moments, mockery, rage, and overall an entertaining fight. During the fight, KSI managed to drop IShowSpeed multiple times. However, in the end, seeing the Ohio YouTuber visibly upset, KSI showed sportsmanship by tapping out and granting him the win. Let’s dive in to find details about it.

Well, KSI has fought under the lights against names like Tommy Fury and others. So it was expected that he would pummel Speed with ease. And that’s exactly what happened in the match. However, despite being inexperienced, the Ohio streamer showed his boxing skills when he went on to land punches.

However, true to his name, Speed was lightning when it came to landing punches. But he gassed out as the fight progressed. Round after round, his energy dwindled after absorbing multiple body shots. On the other hand, KSI remained in control throughout the fight. At the end of the fourth round, seeing Speed’s visible hurt, KSI tapped out, ultimately granting him the win.

While Speed was sitting in the corner, KSI approached him and commended him for having a big heart, expressing love for that quality. Consequently, KSI decided to grant Speed a victory. Subsequently, Speed began raging, stating that “it’s not over”, as there were two rounds left, and he wanted to go for six rounds.

After granting him the win, KSI left the ring while Speed continued to rage and became emotional over not getting the additional two rounds. He expressed frustration about KSI not fighting him and refused to talk or shake hands with him, eventually leaving the boxing gym where the match took place.

Why Did KSI and IShowSpeed Fight?

In recent times, KSI and IShowSpeed have emerged as two of the biggest YouTube stars on the internet. Despite engaging in various activities such as soccer and boxing, they are not genuine rivals. Their internet feud is for entertainment and the extension of their internet personas.

Talking about this fight, they once again came together for charity, with proceeds benefiting the Anthony Walker Foundation—an organization dedicated to eradicating racism, hate, and discrimination. They did it for entertainment and charitable causes rather than a genuine rivalry.