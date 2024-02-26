“Wanna Meet”: Super Bowl Winner Tyreek Hill Has an ‘Interesting’ Proposal for UFC Boss Dana White Involving Jake Paul

Jake Paul is on the road to ‘World Champion’, according to him. The YouTuber-turned-boxer has gotten very serious about the sport and has made it his full-time career. He is currently looking to gain as much experience as he can against professional boxers. Then, he will look to take on the big names in the boxing world and prove his mettle before finally challenging for a world title. However, NFL Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill called him out on the Fully Tilted Podcast on Apple.

In the latest episode of his podcast, Tyreek Hill made an appearance as the guest. He revealed his intentions to fight Jake Paul:

“I mean, just take it to the cage bro. And that’s why I wanna meet Dana White. I want to get in the cage It’s either I want to get in the cage or I want to box.”

He added:

“I think my first fight need to be like Jake Paul or something like that.”

Tyreek Hill went on to state that Jake Paul was not as tough as he looks. The pair have done a podcast together in the past, and Hill has met Paul multiple times.

Despite the hate Paul has been getting from boxing fans, one boxer is willing to bet on ‘The Problem Child’.

Devin Haney asks former NFL Running Back Le’Veon Bell to make a bet against Jake Paul

Devin Haney is one of the brightest young stars in boxing at the moment. The WBC Super Lightweight champion of the world is good friends with Jake Paul.

Former NFL Running Back Le’Veon Bell was willing to bet money on Paul’s next boxing opponent, Ryan Bourland beating him. Haney responded by saying:

“What u wanna bet.. I got @jakepaul”

However, Le’Veon Bell then revealed that he was being sarcastic. He is certain Jake Paul will KO Bourland and was just making a sarcastic comment.

In essence, Bell was criticizing ‘The Problem Child’ for picking an easy opponent. A fighter who does not look very impressive. The former RB is also of the opinion that Bourland ‘sucks’.