“I like his captaincy style”: When Shane Warne predicted Aaron Finch as Australia’s future leader in 2018

Before the appointment of Aaron Finch, legendary spinner Shane Warne backed him to be Australia’s captain in 2018.

Australian white-ball captain Aaron Finch is playing his last ODI match against New Zealand at the Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns. Although, he again failed to make his mark with the bat and got out on just 5 runs. Tim Southee bowled a brilliant in-swinger to get rid of Finch.

5, 0, 5, 5, 1, 15, 0 and 0 are Finch’s scores in the last 8 ODI innings. Finch finished his ODI career with 5406 ODI runs at 38.89 with the help of 17 centuries. Amongst the Australians, only Shane Warne, Mark Waugh and David Warne have scored more ODI centuries than Finch.

Shane Warne predicted Aaron Finch has Australian captain in 2018

Aaron Finch became Australia’s captain after the Sandpaper gate, but his fellow victorian and legendary spinner Shane Warne backed him to be Australia’s captain earlier than that. Warne said that Warne is a must-pick in the side and his captaincy will be a crucial element in the World Cup for the Australian team.

“His one-day and T20 cricket is outstanding,” Warne penned in a column in 2018.

“If he can seize his opportunity in the Test team, I believe he has a lot to offer in red-ball cricket.”

“He’s a must-pick and captaincy is a crucial element of the (upcoming) World Cup. I think he could do a great job and I like his captaincy style.”

The end of an era. Aaron Finch walks off to a standing ovation 👏👏#AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/gi1W6fwBpb — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 11, 2022

Finch could not do that well with the red-ball, but his captaincy skills were never in doubt. Australia won their first-ever T20 World Cup under Finch’s captaincy only and his captaincy was applauded during the 2019 World Cup as well. He is set to lead Australia in the T20 World Cup next month in home conditions.

Warne, the legendary leg-spinner passed away earlier this year from a suspected heart attack in Thailand. He ended his career with 708 test wickets, whereas he has 293 ODI wickets under his belt. Warne was the first bowler to surpass the mark of 700 test wickets.