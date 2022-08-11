Asia Cup 2022 qualifiers: How many teams will qualify for Asia Cup 2022?

Asia Cup 2022 qualifiers: a total of five Asian teams have already qualified for the imminent battle for the continental supremacy.

Oman has been elected to host the Asia Cup 2022 qualifiers, which will be a five-day qualifying event scheduled to commence from August 20 onwards.

All the six matches will take place at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) at Al Amerat. Hong Kong, Singapore, United Arab Emirtes (UAE), and Kuwait are the four teams which will play the qualifiers.

Singapore and Hong Kong will lock horns against each other in the opening encounter on August 20, with the last match of the qualifier scheduled to take place between Hong Kong and UAE on August 24.

All the four teams would face each other in the round-robin format, with the table topper set to be ultimately awarded with the only available berth in the Asia Cup 2022 which will begin from August 27 in UAE.

UAE and Kuwait earned the qualifier spots by competing in the ACC Western Region 2020, while Singapore and Hong Kong made it through the ACC Eastern Region 2020 tournament.

The eventual table-topper will become the sixth team in the imminent Asia Cup, and will join India and Pakistan in Group ‘A’. Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh are the remaining three teams in Group ‘B’.

Oman 🇴🇲 is set to host Asia Cup 🏆 2022 Qualifiers from 20th August to 24th August with the UAE, Kuwait, Hong Kong and Singapore competing for the sixth spot amongst test playing nations India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #Qualifiers #Oman pic.twitter.com/3HXdHgTd4p — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 10, 2022

The main tournament, which will take place in the T20 format with the imminent T20 World Cup in mind, will be played in slightly different format this time around.

One team from each of the two groups will be eliminated after facing the two teams in their respective groups once. The remaining four teams will then face each other once in what will be known as the ‘Super 4’ stage.

Top two teams will then lock horns in the grand finale on September 11 at the Dubai International Stadium.