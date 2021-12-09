Ben Stokes injury update: Will Ben Stokes further play in Gabba Test vs Australia at Brisbane?

Ben Stokes injury update: Ben Stokes suffered a knee injury while fielding in what was a day dominated by Australia on Day 2 of Gabba Test.

Having skittled the English line-up for a mere 147 in 50.1 Overs in their first innings on Day 1, Australia dominated the proceedings on Day 2 with the bat, with the English attack clearly missing the services of their veteran pacers in James Anderson and Stuart Broad during the first Ashes Test at The Gabba in Brisbane.

A unbeaten century from in-form Travis Head (112* off 95), coupled with useful innings from David Warner (94 off 176) and Marnus Labushane (74 off 117) made sure Australia have taken a massive 196-run lead as they would continue to bat on Day 3 with 343/7 posted on the scoreboard.

Adding to the woes and nervoursness of the English camp is their premier all-rounder Ben Stokes’s injury, which got surfaced during the 29th Over of the innings while fielding.

Ben Stokes injury update: What happened to Ben Stokes?

During the 29th Over of the Australian innings, Stokes appeared to suffer the injury to his knee when he chased a ball to the boundary. Post his slide, he was clearly seen struggling on the field for the rest of the day’s play.

During the fag end of the third session, Stokes clearly wasn’t running hard into his run-up, bowling mostly around 128-130 kmph mark.

“Obviously Ben has hurt himself on the field today so didn’t bowl full pace at the back end of the day. Think our medical guys will assess him overnight and see how he is. Other than that the guys are okay,” England bowling coach Jon Lewis was quoted as saying.

He might thus, return back to the field on Day 3, but it remains to be seen how well he has recovered overnight.

Pacer Ollie Robinson too left off the field during the final session and did not take the second new ball but England bowling coach Jon Lewis said he wasn’t injured.

Ben Stokes was in the news throughout the day’s play post managing (almost) to get rid of David Warner in his first over back in Test cricket off a No-Ball.

It soon transpired that he had overstepped on the first three deliveries of the over as well – but a broken system meant they weren’t called by the third umpire under the new protocols.

It was later confirmed that the technology put in place to allow the TV official to monitor the frontline had gone down before the match started so this Test is being played under the previous playing conditions where only wicket-taking deliveries are checked. Host broadcaster Channel Seven later showed that in Stokes’ first five overs there had been 14 no-balls with only one called on field.