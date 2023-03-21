Chennai weather tomorrow March 22: Chepauk Stadium weather report for IND vs AUS 3rd ODI at MA Chidambaram

Indian and Australian cricketing fraternities await a series-deciding third ODI to be played in Chennai tomorrow. In what is slated to be the last match of Australia’s tour of India 2023, it will pave way for the forthcoming 16th season of the Indian Premier League.

With a total of 112.3 overs bowled across four innings of the first and second ODIs in Mumbai and Visakhapatnam respectively, all the fans would be hoping for these top teams to last for a much longer time duration in a possibly nail-biting contest.

While only time will tell if the same will happen or not, one thing which is almost certain to happen is spinners calling the shots unlike the first two matches where fast bowlers had dominated proceedings.

Chennai weather tomorrow

Not to Visakhapatnam’s extent but weather forecast over the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium isn’t very pleasing for fans who are anticipating an uninterrupted full-fledged match on Wednesday.

For starters, it has been raining in parts of Chennai for a few days now. As a result, the city hasn’t been averse to strong busts of wind and substantial cloud cover lately. As far as the match day is concerned, reliable weather portal AccuWeather predicts a rain probability of 47% at the time of the toss (13:00 hours). The number is expected to increase to 51% in the subsequent hours only to reduce to 21% by evening.

Unlike Visakhapatnam, the fact that absolutely no amount of rain is expected to pour over the venue for a large part of the second half of the match could make way for a rain-curtailed contest especially if rain gods interrupt the original schedule of play on March 22, 2023.

Chepauk Stadium Hourly Weather Report

01:00 PM – 32 degree (Rain Probability – 47%).

02:00 PM – 32 degree (Rain Probability – 47%).

03:00 PM – 31 degree (Rain Probability – 51%).

04:00 PM – 32 degree (Rain Probability – 38%).

05:00 PM – 31 degree (Rain Probability – 32%).

06:00 PM – 30 degree (Rain Probability – 21%).

07:00 PM – 29 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

08:00 PM – 30 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

09:00 PM – 29 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

10:00 PM – 29 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).