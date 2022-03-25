CSK and KKR Playing 11 2022 first match: CSK vs KKR winning percentage at Wankhede Stadium

CSK and KKR Playing 11 2022 first match: Both the teams will be missing a few first-choice players in the tournament opener.

Indian Premier League 2021 finalists Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will be taking the field in the opening match of the imminent 15th season at the Wankhede Stadium tomorrow.

It will be the 29th time in the 15th season that these two teams will be playing against each other. Second-best team in the history of the IPL, Super Kings have dominated Knight Riders on multiple occasions in the past to prolong a stellar head-to-head IPL record.

As far as the winning percentage of both the teams against each other is concerned, Chennai have won 18 (64.28%) out of their 28 matches against Kolkata. On the contrary, Kolkata’s winning percentage against this opposition stands quite low at 32.14%.

Talking about CSK and KKR’s past record at the Wankhede Stadium, CSK have won 11 (57.89%) out of their 19 matches here over the years. Struggling in this aspect as well, KKR have won a solitary (9.09%) out of their 11 T20s at the Wankhede Stadium.

It is worth mentioning that both Super Kings and Knight Riders will be led by new captains respectively. While all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will become Super Kings’s third captain, batter Shreyas Iyer will become Knight Riders’ sixth IPL captain on Saturday.

CSK and KKR Playing 11 2022 first match

Probable CSK Playing 11 2022 first match – 1) Ruturaj Gaikwad 2) Devon Conway 3) Robin Uthappa 4) Ambati Rayudu 5) Shivam Dube 6) Ravindra Jadeja (c) 7) MS Dhoni (wk) 8) Dwayne Bravo 9) Rajvardhan Hangargekar 10) Chris Jordan 11) Maheesh Theekshana

Probable Tomorrow KKR Playing 11 – 1) Ajinkya Rahane 2) Venkatesh Iyer 3) Shreyas Iyer (c) 4) Nitish Rana 5) Sam Billings (wk) 6) Sheldon Jackson 7) Andre Russel 8) Sunil Narine 9) Tim Southee 10) Shivam Mavi 11) Varun Chakravarthy