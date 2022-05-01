CSK playoff season list: How many times CSK qualified for playoffs in IPL?

CSK playoff season list: In terms of maximum playoffs appearances, the Chennai Super Kings are the most successful franchise in the IPL.

With MS Dhoni marking his return back as skipper, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 13 runs, to register only their third victory in the ongoing 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after as many as nine matches.

The victory could never have been possible without the 182-run stand for the opening wicket between Ruturaj Gaikwad (99 off 57), who unfortunately missed out on a well deserved century, and Devon Conway (85 off 55) off mere 107 deliveries. The duo’s effort meant that the ‘Yellow Army’ managed to post a formidable 202/2 on the scoreboard after 20 Overs.

The aforementioned partnership was in fact, CSK’s highest partnership for any wicket in IPL history.

In reply, despite some handy blows by SRH wicket-keeper batter Nicholas Pooran (64* off 33) towards the end of the chase, the Kane Williamson-led side managed to fall short of the target by 13 runs, as they posted 189/6 after their 20 Overs.

CSK playoff season list

The win has meant that CSK are still in the race for a spot in the playoffs, despite their chances hanging by the thinnest of threads.

The Super Kings, with MS Dhoni leading the franchise since the inception of the IPL in the year 2008, has been the best franchise in the 14 complete season of the marquee league when it comes to the most appearances in the playoffs or the knock-out games.

They have reached the Playoffs/semi-finals a total of 11 times out of 14, while lifting the title on four of these occasions in 2008, 2010, 2018, and 2021. They even ended as runners-up in five of these seasons.

It is worth of a mention that it is only the 2020 edition of the league (when they finished 7th) that CSK did not make it through to the knock-out phase, as they were banned from participating in the league during the 2016 and 2017 editions of the league.