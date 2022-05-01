Does CSK has chance for playoffs: Is it possible for CSK to enter playoffs in 2022 IPL?

Does CSK has chance for playoffs: Chennai Super Kings have won their third Indian Premier League 2022 match tonight.

During the 46th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Pune, Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs to return to winning ways.

Chasing a 203-run target, Sunrisers lost wickets at regular intervals after the powerplay to continue to dent their own progress. As a result, they fell short of the target in spite of a brisk 58-run opening partnership between Abhishek Sharma (39) and Kane Williamson (47).

While wicket-keeper batter Nicholas Pooran contributed with a 24th T20 half-century, him scoring a hard-hitting 64* (33) with the help of three fours and six sixes to bring up his third IPL half-century (maiden vs CSK) wasn’t enough to power SRH to their sixth victory of the season.

Super Kings pacer Mukesh Choudhary might did leak 46 runs in his four overs but him dismissing Sharma, Rahul Tripathi (0), Shashank Singh (15) and Washington Sundar (2) played a game-changing role in the second innings.

Chennai captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who was reinstated into captaincy only a night ago, lost the toss to witness his opening batters Ruturaj Gaikwad (99) and Devon Conway (85) registering the fourth-highest opening partnership in the history of the IPL.

Readers must note that a 182-run partnership is the highest for any wicket this season in addition to being the highest-ever partnership between two batters playing for CSK.

Does CSK has chance for playoffs?

In spite of a victory at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium tonight, Super Kings continue to be at the penultimate position on the points table.

CSK, who have won three and lost six out of their nine IPL 2022 matches thus far, will have to win their remaining five matches in order to stand a chance to qualify for the playoffs.

While the same would see them finishing IPL 2022 league phase with eight victories, another loss this season will bring NRR (Net Run Rate) into play. Two or more losses in the remaining matches will nullify all chances of Chennai qualifying for IPL 2022 playoffs.