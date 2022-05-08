Dhoni ducks in IPL: How many times Dhoni duck out in IPL history?

MS Dhoni ducks in IPL: The legendary captain of Chennai Super Kings doesn’t have many ducks in front of his name in the Indian Premier League.

Legendary Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be in action in less than 30 minutes from now as his team will take on Delhi Capitals at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League.

Defending champions CSK, who are at the penultimate position on the points table on the back of winning three and losing seven out of their 10 matches this season, would want to not lose even an iota of hope with respect to their qualification for the playoffs despite minimal chances of the same.

Dhoni, who had kick-started IPL 2022 with a fighting half-century against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium, has shown glimpses of his big-hitting skills against Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians this season.

Having said that, him continuing to bat at his preferred position of No. 7 hasn’t provided him with a lot of batting opportunities. As a result, all Dhoni had scored in IPL 2022 are 142 runs at an average and strike rate of 28.40 and 130.27 respectively.

MS Dhoni ducks in IPL full list

It was almost four weeks ago that Dhoni had returned to the pavilion without scoring a run against Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, it wasn’t counted as a quintessential duck as the 40-year old player wasn’t dismissed.

Dhoni has registered a similar instance of scoring 0* during an IPL 2020 match against Mumbai at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium. Apart from these two innings, Dhoni has been dismissed for a duck on only four occasions in the IPL.

Runs Balls Opposition Ground Year 0 1 Rajasthan Royals Chennai 2010 0 2 Delhi Capitals Chennai 2010 0 1 Mumbai Indians Mumbai 2015 0 2 Delhi Capitals Mumbai 2021

The aforementioned number is quite low as compared to other IPL greats namely Rohit Sharma (14) and Virat Kohli (9).