“Form is brilliant”: Rohit Sharma compliments Virat Kohli on scoring consecutive half-centuries in Asia Cup 2022

Rohit Sharma compliments Virat Kohli: The Indian captain sounded satisfied with his predecessor’s batting form.

India captain Rohit Sharma admitted to be drained after suffering a 5-wicket defeat against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022 Match 8 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight.

Pakistan, who sealed a 182-run target with a ball remaining in the match, managed to register their fifth-highest T20I run-chase, fifth-highest run-chase in Dubai T20s and the sixth-highest T20I run-chase against India.

While achieving these feats were no mean task for Pakistan, they were assisted by a match-winning 41-ball 73-run third-wicket partnership between wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan (71) and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz (42).

Absolutely fantastic performance from @iMRizwanPak and M. Nawaz in this brilliant run chase against India. This is a team game for a reason. We win as a team. We lose as a team. In sha Allah, I know my shortcomings in today’s game & will come back stronger. #PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/pyKWq5RQv8 — Fakhar Zaman (@FakharZamanLive) September 4, 2022

Winning almost all the challenges put on display by the Indian bowlers and fielders, both Rizwan and Nawaz hit a total of six fours and two sixes at strike rates of 139.21 and 210 respectively.

“A game like that can take a lot. We were calm even when there was a partnership between [Mohammad] Rizwan and [Mohammad] Nawaz. But that partnership obviously went a little long and they batted brilliantly,” Sharma told Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Rohit Sharma compliments Virat Kohli on scoring consecutive half-centuries in Asia Cup 2022

Sharma, however, sounded pleased with his predecessor Virat Kohli scoring consecutive half-centuries to further confirm hints of finding back his lone lost form. Kohli is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament thus far with his 154 runs coming at an average and strike rate of 77 and 126.22 respectively.

Coming in to bat at No. 3 in the sixth over, Kohli scored 60 (44) inclusive of four fours and a six before getting out in the last over of the innings. While Kohli would want to further improve his strike rate, him looking in control of his game is a treat to watch after having seen him struggle across formats for over a year.

“The form is brilliant. Needed someone to bat long when the others were getting out. He batted with that tempo as well. Virat [Kohli] getting that score was crucial from the team’s point of view,” Sharma said of Kohli.

In what was Kohli’s 32nd T20I half-century, it was his 27th at No. 3, 25th in Asia, ninth at a neutral venue, fourth against Pakistan, third in the UAE, in 2022 and under Sharma.