“Fully clothes”: Abhishek Sharma forced to dive with clothes on for arriving late at SRH pool session

Abhishek Sharma forced to dive: The all-rounder from Punjab served a punishment for arriving late for a pool session.

Both Indian and overseas players have started to join their respective Indian Premier Leagues franchises for the upcoming 15th season of the tournament.

A 10-team affair after as many as 11 years, IPL 2022 once again throws players in a situation where they will have to gel with new teammates following a mega auction in Bengaluru last month.

While social media handles of all teams have already started posting training videos, fans can also expect them to share visual snippets regarding off-field activities primarily team bonding sessions.

Sunrisers Hyderabad took to their social media platforms to upload a video from one of their pool sessions. All-rounder Abhishek Sharma, who has already spent three seasons at Hyderabad and was bought for a whopping INR 6.5 crore for this season, served a punishment for arriving late for a pool session.

Sharma, 21, had to dive into the pool with his clothes on to make amends for coming late.

We've got no chill if someone gets late when we chill. So we made @IamAbhiSharma4 dive in with his clothes on. 🏊‍♀️😂#TATAIPL #OrangeArmy #ReadyToRise pic.twitter.com/Lr6cSBzzVl — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 16, 2022

In 17 innings for SRH, Sharma has scored 178 runs at an average and strike rate of 13.69 and 127.14 respectively. Having bowled only 22 overs for Sunrisers, Sharma’s seven wickets have come at an average of 25.14, an economy rate of 8 and a strike rate of 18.86.

Part of the World Cup-winning Indian U-19 squad in 2018, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that Sharma is yet to justify his potential in both the IPL and domestic cricket. Been promoted to lead Punjab lately, Sharma is also expected to be given addition responsibility at SRH in the form of opening the batting with captain Kane Williamson this season.

With Sunrisers both grooming and showing faith in the southpaw, Sharma would be looking to eventually leave an impact in what will be his fifth IPL season.