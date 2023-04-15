Indian Premier League 2022 final wasn’t the only time when Gujarat Titans had defeated Rajasthan Royals in the last season. In fact, the eventual champions had beat during both a solitary league match that season and Qualifier 1.

While Gujarat’s first victory over Rajasthan had come whilst defending a target, their second and third victories had come whilst chasing a target. Played at the Eden Gardens, the second match between these two teams was an outright thriller resulting in David Miller hitting three sixes off Prasidh Krishna when 16 runs were needed off six balls.

With the backing of a 3-0 head-to-head record behind them, Titans will be hosting Royals in IPL 2023 Match 23 at the Narendra Modi Stadium tonight. Second match of the sixth double-header day of the season, it will be played at a venue which used to the the visiting team’s home ground for a few seasons back in the day.

A Sunday with these T20 GOATs? 😍🍿 pic.twitter.com/HXA5uu0QgL — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 15, 2023

Since playing their first match here in 2010, RR have won eight and lost five out of their 14 matches in Ahmedabad. GT, meanwhile, have won twice and lost once at their home ground. Readers must note that the hosts (9.02) also have a better average run rate than the visitors (8.1) here.

Gujarat vs Rajasthan Head to Head Record in IPL History

Total number of matches played: 3

Matches won by GT: 3

Matches won by RR: 0

Matches played in April: 1 (GT 1, RR 0)

Matches played on Sunday: 1 (GT 1, RR 0)

Matches played at Narendra Modi Stadium: 1 (GT 1, RR 0)

GT average score against RR: 172

RR average score against GT: 158

Most runs for GT: 161 (Hardik Pandya)

Most runs for RR: 182 (Jos Buttler)

Most wickets for GT: 5 (Yash Dayal & Hardik Pandya)

Most wickets for RR: 2 (Trent Boult & Yuzvendra Chahal)

Most catches for GT: 3 (Rahul Tewatia)

Most catches for RR: 2 (Sanju Samson)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).