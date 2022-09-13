Cricket

“He wrote the Rajasthan Royals fairytale”: Mohammad Kaif remembers first IPL captain on Shane Warne birthday date

"He wrote the Rajasthan Royals fairytale": Mohammad Kaif remembers first IPL captain on Shane Warne birthday date
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"Nicholas Latifi can't stay in F1": 1996 World Champion Damon Hill launches scathing attack on 27-year-old Williams driver
Next Article
Shane Warne death date: How did Shane Warne die?
Cricket Latest News
Shane Warne death date: How did Shane Warne die?
Shane Warne death date: How did Shane Warne die?

Shane Warne death date: The legendary leg-spinner from Australia died earlier this year due to…