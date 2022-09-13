“He wrote the Rajasthan Royals fairytale”: Mohammad Kaif remembers first IPL captain on Shane Warne birthday date

Shane Warne birthday date: The late legendary Australian cricketer would’ve turned 53 today on September 13.

Wishes are pouring from around the world on late Australian cricketer Shane Warne’s first birthday after death today. Born on September 13, 1969, Warne would’ve turned 53 this year.

Warne’s stature and accomplishments can be observed from the fact that his fans, teammates and rivals are all sharing heartening anecdotes and memories regarding him on his birth anniversary today.

The official Twitter handle of Shane Warne also posted for the first time since his death pointing out how Warne’s legacy will live on for the generations to come. Warne also received tributes from legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar and all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.

Mohammad Kaif remembers first IPL captain on Shane Warne birthday date

Former India batter and Warne’s teammate at Rajasthan Royals also took to social media platform Twitter to remember Warne and reiterate that his legacy will remain forever. Warne, who had led Royals to a title victory in the inaugural season of Indian Premier League, received credit from Kaif for writing the “fairytale”.

My first IPL captain, Warne made you believe in miracles. He wrote the Rajasthan Royals fairytale. Warne is not with us but his legacy remain forever. #birthanniversary #legend pic.twitter.com/sqNQB4rD5v — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 13, 2022

Kaif, who had retired from all formats half-a-decade ago, had played for RR only in IPL 2008 scoring 176 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of 102.92.

Warne, who was at a private villa in Koh Samui, Thailand, died due to a heart attack around six months ago. The 52-year old was “unresponsive” despite best efforts of medical staff according to his manager Michael Cohen. Late for dinner that night, the delay had resulted Warne’s friends to check up on him but it was too late by then.