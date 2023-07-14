Former South African duo of Graeme Smith and Neil McKenzie hold the record for the highest opening partnership in Test cricket. They achieved this feat against Bangladesh on a flat track in Chattogram 15 years ago. Barring exceptions in the recent years, subcontinent pitches are considered to be the best for batting but six out of the 10 best Test opening partnerships have come outside of Asia.

Smith has been one hell of an opener and his name appears thrice in the below mentioned list. Apart from McKenzie, he was part of a couple of huge partnerships with his fellow opener Herschelle Gibbs as well. Other than three South African stands among the Top 10, two are from India, and one each from Australia, New Zealand, England, West Indies and Sri Lanka.

The new West Indies opening duo of Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul added 336 runs for the first wicket against Zimbabwe earlier this year. This is the most recent addition to the list. The pitches have gotten tougher for batting in Tests lately and the result is visible in the table as well.

Indian duo of Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal added 229 runs for the first wicket in the ongoing first Test against West Indies. Not a record-breaking partnership at the highest level, it comes at the seventh position in the list of highest 1st wicket partnerships among Indian batters. That said, this was the highest partnership at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica.

Highest Opening Partnership In Test Cricket

S No. Batters Runs Team Opposition Venue Year 1 Neil McKenzie & Graeme Smith 415 South Africa Bangladesh Chattogram 2008 2 Vinoo Mankad & Pankaj Roy 413 India New Zealand Chennai 1956 3 Virender Sehwag & Rahul Dravid 410 India Pakistan Lahore 2006 4 Glenn Turner & Terry Jervis 387 New Zealand West Indies Georgetown 1972 5 Bill Lawey & Bob Simpson 382 Australia West Indies Bridgetown 1965 6 Graeme Smith & Herschelle Gibbs 368 South Africa Pakistan Cape Town 2003 7 Len Hutton & Cyril Washbrook 359 England South Africa Johannesburg 1948 8 Graeme Smith & Herschelle Gibbs 338 South Africa England Birmingham 2003 9 Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul 336 West Indies Zimbabwe Bulawayo 2023 10 Marvan Atapattu & Sanath Jayasuriya 335 Sri Lanka Pakistan Kandy 2000

