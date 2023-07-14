HomeSearch

Highest Opening Partnership In Test Cricket

Rishikesh Sharma
|Published July 14, 2023

Highest Opening Partnership In Test Cricket

Graeme Smith and Neil McKenzie Added 415 runs in 2008. Photo Credits: ICC

Former South African duo of Graeme Smith and Neil McKenzie hold the record for the highest opening partnership in Test cricket. They achieved this feat against Bangladesh on a flat track in Chattogram 15 years ago. Barring exceptions in the recent years, subcontinent pitches are considered to be the best for batting but six out of the 10 best Test opening partnerships have come outside of Asia.

Smith has been one hell of an opener and his name appears thrice in the below mentioned list. Apart from McKenzie, he was part of a couple of huge partnerships with his fellow opener Herschelle Gibbs as well. Other than three South African stands among the Top 10, two are from India, and one each from Australia, New Zealand, England, West Indies and Sri Lanka.

The new West Indies opening duo of Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul added 336 runs for the first wicket against Zimbabwe earlier this year. This is the most recent addition to the list. The pitches have gotten tougher for batting in Tests lately and the result is visible in the table as well.

Indian duo of Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal added 229 runs for the first wicket in the ongoing first Test against West Indies. Not a record-breaking partnership at the highest level, it comes at the seventh position in the list of highest 1st wicket partnerships among Indian batters. That said, this was the highest partnership at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/rajasthanroyals/status/1679555014623399936?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Highest Opening Partnership In Test Cricket

S No.BattersRunsTeamOppositionVenueYear
1Neil McKenzie & Graeme Smith415South AfricaBangladeshChattogram2008
2Vinoo Mankad & Pankaj Roy413IndiaNew ZealandChennai1956
3Virender Sehwag & Rahul Dravid410IndiaPakistanLahore2006
4Glenn Turner & Terry Jervis387New ZealandWest IndiesGeorgetown1972
5Bill Lawey & Bob Simpson382AustraliaWest IndiesBridgetown1965
6Graeme Smith & Herschelle Gibbs368South AfricaPakistanCape Town2003
7Len Hutton & Cyril Washbrook359EnglandSouth AfricaJohannesburg1948
8Graeme Smith & Herschelle Gibbs338South AfricaEnglandBirmingham2003
9Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul336West IndiesZimbabweBulawayo2023
10Marvan Atapattu & Sanath Jayasuriya335Sri LankaPakistanKandy2000

India Best Opening Partnership In Test Cricket

S No.BattersRunsTeamOppositionVenueYear
1Vinoo Mankad & Pankaj Roy413IndiaNew ZealandChennai1956
2Virender Sehwag & Rahul Dravid410IndiaPakistanLahore2006
3Rohit Sharma & Mayank Agarwal317IndiaSouth AfricaVisakhapatnam2019
4Murali Vijay & Shikhar Dhawan289IndiaAustraliaMohali2013
5Murali Vijay & Shikhar Dhawan283IndiaBangladeshFatullah2015
6Virender Sehwag & Gautam Gambhir233IndiaSri LankaKanpur2009
7Rohit Sharma & Yashasvi Jaiswal229IndiaWest IndiesDominica2023
8Murali Vijay & Virender Sehwag221IndiaSri LankaMumbai (Brabourne)2009
9Virender Sehwag & Gautam Gambhir218IndiaSouth AfricaKanpur2004
10Sunil Gavaskar & Chetan Chauhan213IndiaEnglandLondon (The Oval)1979

Share this article

About the author

Rishikesh Sharma

Rishikesh Sharma

An engineering graduate and an ardent Sports fan. Rishikesh Sharma is writing about cricket for 3 years now as corporate life didn't suit him. Sourav Ganguly made him fall in love with the game, and players like Brendon McCullum and Gautam Gambhir enhanced it. Apart from cricket, Rishikesh is a huge fan of Liverpool FC. When not watching sports, you will find him riding around Jaipur.

Read more from Rishikesh Sharma