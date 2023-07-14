Highest Opening Partnership In Test Cricket
Rishikesh Sharma
|Published July 14, 2023
Former South African duo of Graeme Smith and Neil McKenzie hold the record for the highest opening partnership in Test cricket. They achieved this feat against Bangladesh on a flat track in Chattogram 15 years ago. Barring exceptions in the recent years, subcontinent pitches are considered to be the best for batting but six out of the 10 best Test opening partnerships have come outside of Asia.
Smith has been one hell of an opener and his name appears thrice in the below mentioned list. Apart from McKenzie, he was part of a couple of huge partnerships with his fellow opener Herschelle Gibbs as well. Other than three South African stands among the Top 10, two are from India, and one each from Australia, New Zealand, England, West Indies and Sri Lanka.
The new West Indies opening duo of Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul added 336 runs for the first wicket against Zimbabwe earlier this year. This is the most recent addition to the list. The pitches have gotten tougher for batting in Tests lately and the result is visible in the table as well.
Indian duo of Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal added 229 runs for the first wicket in the ongoing first Test against West Indies. Not a record-breaking partnership at the highest level, it comes at the seventh position in the list of highest 1st wicket partnerships among Indian batters. That said, this was the highest partnership at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica.
Highest Opening Partnership In Test Cricket
|S No.
|Batters
|Runs
|Team
|Opposition
|Venue
|Year
|1
|Neil McKenzie & Graeme Smith
|415
|South Africa
|Bangladesh
|Chattogram
|2008
|2
|Vinoo Mankad & Pankaj Roy
|413
|India
|New Zealand
|Chennai
|1956
|3
|Virender Sehwag & Rahul Dravid
|410
|India
|Pakistan
|Lahore
|2006
|4
|Glenn Turner & Terry Jervis
|387
|New Zealand
|West Indies
|Georgetown
|1972
|5
|Bill Lawey & Bob Simpson
|382
|Australia
|West Indies
|Bridgetown
|1965
|6
|Graeme Smith & Herschelle Gibbs
|368
|South Africa
|Pakistan
|Cape Town
|2003
|7
|Len Hutton & Cyril Washbrook
|359
|England
|South Africa
|Johannesburg
|1948
|8
|Graeme Smith & Herschelle Gibbs
|338
|South Africa
|England
|Birmingham
|2003
|9
|Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul
|336
|West Indies
|Zimbabwe
|Bulawayo
|2023
|10
|Marvan Atapattu & Sanath Jayasuriya
|335
|Sri Lanka
|Pakistan
|Kandy
|2000
India Best Opening Partnership In Test Cricket
|S No.
|Batters
|Runs
|Team
|Opposition
|Venue
|Year
|1
|Vinoo Mankad & Pankaj Roy
|413
|India
|New Zealand
|Chennai
|1956
|2
|Virender Sehwag & Rahul Dravid
|410
|India
|Pakistan
|Lahore
|2006
|3
|Rohit Sharma & Mayank Agarwal
|317
|India
|South Africa
|Visakhapatnam
|2019
|4
|Murali Vijay & Shikhar Dhawan
|289
|India
|Australia
|Mohali
|2013
|5
|Murali Vijay & Shikhar Dhawan
|283
|India
|Bangladesh
|Fatullah
|2015
|6
|Virender Sehwag & Gautam Gambhir
|233
|India
|Sri Lanka
|Kanpur
|2009
|7
|Rohit Sharma & Yashasvi Jaiswal
|229
|India
|West Indies
|Dominica
|2023
|8
|Murali Vijay & Virender Sehwag
|221
|India
|Sri Lanka
|Mumbai (Brabourne)
|2009
|9
|Virender Sehwag & Gautam Gambhir
|218
|India
|South Africa
|Kanpur
|2004
|10
|Sunil Gavaskar & Chetan Chauhan
|213
|India
|England
|London (The Oval)
|1979
