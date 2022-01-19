Highest T20 score: List of highest innings totals in T20s

Highest T20 score: Melbourne Stars have successfully managed to score the highest team innings total in a T20 league.

During the 56th match of the ongoing 11th season of the Big Bash League between Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes in Melbourne, Melbourne Stars scored the highest innings total in a T20 league match.

Asked to bat first by Hobart Hurricanes captain Matthew Wade, Stars put on board a record-breaking 273/2 in 20 overs. In what is the highest innings total in the BBL, it is the second-highest in a T20 match as T20Is are also counted as T20s.

Led by captain Glenn Maxwell’s career-best 154* (64), Stars hit a grand total of 29 fours and 11 sixes in their 20-over quota which averages down to a boundary every three deliveries for 120 deliveries.

In what will go down as one of the best T20 innings by a team, it witnessed Maxwell putting together a 42-ball opening partnership alongside wicket-keeper batter Joe Clarke (35). The arrival of all-rounder Marcus Stoinis (75*) at No. 4 witnessed the pair accumulating as many as 132 runs in nine overs to leave the visiting bowlers clueless.

While Maxwell broke Stoinis’ individual BBL innings record, Stars surpassed Sydney Thunder (232/5) to break a record which was set against Sydney Sixers in Adelaide on the back of opening batter Alex Hales’ maiden BBL century a years ago.

Highest T20 score