“How do you not go after Ben Stokes”: Robin Uthappa staggered by SRH’s ‘worst’ IPL auction 2023 tactics

The IPL 2023 is set to start next month, and the champions of 2016, Sunrisers Hyderabad, will go into the tournament with a squad filled with some fresh names. After a disappointing IPL 2022, SRH released quite a few of their players which included their captain Kane Williamson.

The team recently announced Aiden Markram as their new captain. Markram led Sunrisers Eastern Cape to the title in the inaugural edition of the SA20 League. They strengthened their batting for the season by getting the trio of Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook and Heinrich Klaassen.

The team already retained players like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, etc. So, it is certain that they have a blend of experience and youth in their team. It will be interesting to see how they will pan out in this edition of the tournament.

Robin Uthappa staggered by SRH’s ‘worst’ IPL auction 2023 tactics

In an interaction with Sorabh Pant, former Indian batter Robin Uthappa pointed out the lack of all-rounders in the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad for IPL 2023. He called their auction tactics ‘worst’ in the IPL 2023 auction. Uthappa was baffled that the side did not go after any of the three all-rounders (Ben Stokes, Sam Curran and Cameron Green).

It was assumed that Sunrisers Hyderabad will get Ben Stokes as they needed a captain as well. Uthappa said that how did they not get Stokes in the auction? He exclaimed that it is beyond common sense to not get any of them.

“It’s beyond me like they have a good side. They don’t have a single all-rounder. It is beyond me how you have the worst in an IPL auction. And you don’t get probably one of the three most talked about all-rounders at this point in time in international cricket,” Robin Uthappa said in an interaction with Sorabh Pant.

“How do you not go after Ben Stokes? The only justification that I heard or understood as of now is that oh we have the impact player role, so we don’t need an all-rounder. Which team doesn’t need an all-rounder? I don’t get it.”

Sunrisers Hyderabad did not go after Green and Curran, but they did try to get Stokes. They went upto INR 14.25 crores for Stokes, but in the end, Chennai Super Kings got him for INR 16.25 crores. Washington Sundar is certainly the leading all-rounder of the team, and he has improved his batting too. Marco Jansen is yet another player who has the potential to fulfill the role of an all-rounder.