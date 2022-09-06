IND vs SL OTT app for free: India vs Sri Lanka live telecast and free streaming link

IND vs SL OTT app for free: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of IND vs SL T20I.

India and Sri Lanka will be contesting in the ninth match of the ongoing 15th edition of the Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight.

In what is going to be the third Super 4 match, India desperately need a victory especially after them losing their previous match against Pakistan and Sri Lanka winning their previous match against Afghanistan. A second consecutive loss will significantly reduce India’s chances of qualifying for the final to be played at the same venue on Sunday.

Facing a clear-cut problem of plenty, India once again face a situation of needing to finalize their best combination. With ICC T20 World Cup 2022 to be played in just over a month, India can’t afford to continue with constant chopping and changes to their Playing XI.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, would be boosted by two consecutive praiseworthy run-chases in this tournament. Perhaps peaking at the right time, Dasun Shanka and his men would be having eyes on defeating India irrespective of their recent and overall record against them.

IND vs SL OTT app for free

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Match 9 will be televised in India by Star Sports Network. It goes without saying that an international match featuring India will be televised on both English and Hindi channels owned by Star.

Having said that, fans won’t be able to watch this match free of cost as basic cable operator or Dish TV charges will be applicable for watching Star’s channels.

The same is going to be the case for fans who prefer to live stream matches. Online users in India can stream Asia Cup 2022 on Star’s streaming application named Disney+Hotstar but only after buying a subscription. It is not possible to live stream Asia Cup 2022 for free legally.