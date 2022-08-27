India vs Pakistan pitch report of Dubai International Stadium: Dubai International Stadium pitch batting or bowling

India vs Pakistan pitch report of Dubai International Stadium: The arch-rivals begin their respective Asia Cup 2022 campaign tomorrow.

The stage is all set, and the fans as ready as ever, as India and Pakistan take on each other tomorrow, in the first match of ‘Group A’ of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022, at the Dubai International Stadium.

The build-up to the high-octane clash has bombed both the countires’ fans with nothing but love for each other, as pictures and videos of players from both the camps having a friendly banter, or even praising their respective opposition players have been doing the rounds across social media handles till the match eve.

However, there will be an equal measure of the on-field aggression, as both the teams will take the field as the favourites to win the continental championship title.

India vs Pakistan pitch report of Dubai International Stadium

Both the teams are no strangers to the pitches at the Dubai International Stadium. While the Indian players have played enough matches at this venue during the previous two IPL seasons, Dubai has been Pakistan’s second home, until international Cricket resumed in their country in 2019.

Before the ongoing tournament opener between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka at this venue, the average score across the 75 T20Is here since 2009 stood at mere 144.6.

Former Indian batter-turned-commentator Askash Chopra had, before the ongoing aforementioned clash at the Dubai International Stadium, mentioned that the pitch is likely to favour the pacers, while the spinners are likely to determine the match result.

His prediction was bang on, as the three Afghanistan spinners not only picked up four wickets amongst them, but also bowled at an economy rate of under six runs per Over. As for the pacers, the pair of Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq struck three wickets with the new ball, to place Sri Lanka on the back foot early on.

Thus, come tomorrow, expect the spinners to dominate proceedings yet again. But the likely absence of dew at the venue, will make way for an even contest with both bat and the ball.