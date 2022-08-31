India vs Hong Kong OTT app for free: Asia Cup 2022 live streaming and telecast on which channel

India vs Hong Kong OTT app for free: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of IND vs HK T20I.

India and Hong Kong will be taking the field at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in less than an hour form now for the fourth match of the ongoing edition of Asia Cup.

Set to face each other after four years, India and Hong Kong had played their last match at this venue only. With both their past two encounters coming in the ODI format, Asia Cup 2022 Match 4 will be the first-ever India-Hong Kong T20I.

Having already defeated Pakistan in their first match here on Sunday, another victory will make India the second team to qualify for Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 after Afghanistan. Hong Kong, on the other hand, would be eager to provide a tough competition to India just like their last match in Asia Cup 2018.

As far as the combination is concerned, it would be interesting to see if India make any changes to a winning combination despite polarized views around them picking Dinesh Karthik over Rishabh Pant as a specialist wicket-keeper batter.

India vs Hong Kong OTT app for free

Online users can stream India vs Hong Kong T20I on Star Sports Network’s streaming application named Disney+Hotstar with a paid subscription. It is worth mentioning that Asia Cup 2022 won’t be available on any other streaming platform in India and that there’s no legal way of streaming it for free on any application.

Star Network, who are also televising Asia Cup 2022 in India, have made arrangements for multiple channels where fans can watch the tournament in both English and Hindi commentary. Having said that, even the television channels will require people to pay a basic subscription fee to their dish or cable operator.

The only free way to watch this match live is by watching it on Doordarshan Sports. Click here to know about the exact channel number for various platforms like Dish TV, Airtel DTH etc.