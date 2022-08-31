India vs Hong Kong pitch report today match: Dubai International Stadium pitch report batting or bowling IND vs HK

India vs Hong Kong pitch report today match: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of IND vs HK Asia Cup 2022 match.

India will be up against Hong Kong in the Group-A match of Asia Cup 2022. India defeated Pakistan in the first match, and a win in this match will seal their place in the super-4 stages of the tournament. Hong Kong qualified for the group stages after winning all 3 of their games in the Qualifier round.

The top-order of the Indian team will look to get some runs in this match. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are short on runs, and this match can be a golden opportunity for them to spend some time in the middle ahead of the super-4 stages of the tournament.

India vs Hong Kong pitch report today match

Dubai International Stadium has hosted a couple of matches in the tournament so far, and it is clear that the pacers have been able to generate help from the wicket. There is a clear bit of movement for the seamers in the initial overs of the match, and they will again play an important part in India vs Hong Kong game.

“This is a proper turf pitch where there’s a lot of grass. In this match, it’s going to be more about bowling rather than batting. All the grass is in clusters, which means the ball will definitely seam around. There will still be quite a bit for the fast bowlers,” Sanjay Manjrekar and Wasim Akram said ahead of the India vs Pakistan match.

The pacers have been able to generate a good amount of bounce from the wicket, and the bigger boundaries of the ground have assisted the spinners as well in the middle-overs. Although, this is comparatively a better batting track than Sharjah, and the batters can play their shots once set on the wicket.

Both captains would want to take advantage of the conditions, and bowling first after winning the toss looks the best possible option at this wicket.