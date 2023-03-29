IPL 2023 All Team Captain Name List: How Many Overseas Players are Leading IPL 2023 Teams?

Franchises in the Indian Premier League have never stopped themselves from giving leadership opportunities to overseas cricketers. It is due to the same reason that three out of the 15 IPL seasons till date have been witness to overseas captains lifting the silverware. Co-incidentally, all the three visiting cricketers in Shane Warne (2008), Adam Gilchrist (2009) and David Warner (2016) have been from Australia.

Veteran Australia batter Warner, interestingly, will resume the leadership role after playing a specialist batter in IPL 2022. One of the three overseas captains in the imminent IPL 2023, Warner will be joined by the South Africa pair of Faf du Plessis and Aiden Markram. While du Plessis will be leading for the second consecutive IPL season, Markram will be making his captaincy debut in what is going to be only his third IPL season.

All other remaining seven captains belong to India. While each one of them has played international cricket in the past, Nitish Rana and Sanju Samson have played the least number of times among them.

IPL 2023 All Team Captain Name List

Mumbai Indians new captain IPL 2023

India captain Rohit Sharma, only captain to have lifted the IPL trophy five times, will continue to lead Mumbai Indians for the 11th season in a row. Sharma, 35, has played the second-highest number of IPL matches as captain till date. However, there is no way that Sharma will be able to catch up with former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the near future.

Who is the Captain of KKR in IPL 2023?

Kolkata Knight Riders have named Rana as their interim captain for IPL 2023. The announcement was made as an aftermath of a recurrence of a back injury to regular captain Shreyas Iyer during Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 earlier this month.

Although there’s no definite time period with respect to Iyer’s comeback, he is not only expected to return to action around the second half of IPL 2023 but also certain to be resuming as a captain for KKR.

Who is the Captain of DC in IPL 2023?

Unlike Iyer and Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals don’t have the cushion of hope with respect to regular captain Rishabh Pant‘s IPL 2023 participation. As a result, Warner has been promoted to lead the franchise during the course of this season. Having played 69 IPL matches as captain, Warner is only behind Gilchrist (74) among overseas captains in the IPL.

RCB Captain IPL 2023

With him leading Royal Challengers Bangalore to IPL 2022 playoffs, there was no reason for the franchise to tinker with Faf du Plessis‘ leadership role this season. du Plessis, 38, hasn’t played any international match since his Test retirement over a couple of years ago but remains an active participant in T20 leagues around the world.

SRH Team New Captain IPL 2023

South Africa T20I captain Aiden Markram has played over 100 international matches across formats in what is more than a half-a-decade long international career now. Markram, however, seems to have started to justify his potential only in 2023.

In less than three months, Markram has led Sunrisers Eastern Cape to a SA20 title and been named the captain of his national team (only T20Is) and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Set to be the ninth cricketer to lead the franchise, Markram would be looking to emulate the success achieved at SRH’s sister franchise in South Africa.

CSK Captain IPL 2023

Set to lead for the 15th IPL season, legendary captain Dhoni is making it hard for anyone to touch his longevity not only as a cricketer but as a captain as well. Dhoni, 41, is the only cricketer who has played over 200 IPL matches as captain.

LSG Captain IPL 2023

Much like du Plessis, India wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul had also led Lucknow Super Giants to the playoffs in his first attempt at leading them. Unlike, du Plessis, Rahul has been leading in the IPL since 2020. Rahul, who has regularly found himself in the middle of criticism at the highest level in the last year or so, would be looking to silence critics in IPL 2023.

Gujarat Titans Captain IPL 2023

Before Markram, it was India’s Hardik Pandya who led Gujarat Titans to an IPL title in the maiden season to subsequently be named the T20I captain of the national side. In spite of having matured to a large extent since taking up the leadership role, Pandya will still feel the pressure with respect to wanting to become only the third captain to successfully defend an IPL title.

Rajasthan Royals Captain IPL 2023

Rajasthan Royals captain Samson will enter another IPL season desirous of pressing a case for national selection. Although the 28-year old player has participated in 28 limited-overs matches at the highest level, another stellar season with the bat in hand should hand him a consistent run in the Indian squad.

Punjab Kings Captain IPL 2023

No longer part of the Indian squad and having publicly accepted his ouster, veteran Shikhar Dhawan will lead Punjab Kings in IPL 2023. With not a lot expected out of both Dhawan and Kings, it is a fitting opportunity for both the low-profile entities to astonish one and all during this season.