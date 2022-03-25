IPL female commentators 2022: Is Mayanti Langer part of Star Sports list of hosts for IPL 2022?

IPL female commentators 2022: A total of 10 female experts will be working as presenters/commentators in IPL 2022.

Indian Premier League 2022 is finally upon us with IPL 2021 finalists Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders set to face each other in the tournament opener at the Wankhede Stadium tomorrow.

In what will be the 15th season of the biggest T20 league across the globe, IPL will witness a return of 10 teams after as many as 12 years. As far as more than eight teams playing in an IPL season are concerned, the same will be happening after nine years.

An IPL season running for over two months will also happen after almost a decade. However, considering the addition of two new teams and the growing popularity of the tournament, this practice appears to be a case of “here to stay”.

IPL female commentators 2022

Having tried to up the ante with respect to broadcasting and television-viewing experience yet again, host broadcaster Star Sports Network have arranged for an 85-member commentary panel which will have experts calling the matches in a grand total of nine languages.

It is worth mentioning that Star have also come up with 10 female experts who will be working as presenters/commentators in IPL 2022. While three of them will be working with the English and Hindi panel, three will be working with the Kannada panel. The remaining four will be working with the world feed, Tamil, Telugu and Marathi panel.

The highlight of IPL 2022’s female presenters and commentators is the comeback of a prominent face and voice in Mayanti Langer Binny. Langer, who was replaced by Australian broadcaster Neroli Meadows in IPL 2020 and 2021, will be working alongside her this season. Currently covering Australia’s tour of Pakistan, there are high chances of Meadows missing the first few IPL 2022 matches.

World feed – Anjum Chopra

English and Hindi – Mayanti Langer Binny, Neroli Meadows and Tanya Purohit

Kannada – Madhu Mailankody, Reena D’souza and Veda Krishnamurthy

Tamil – Bhavna Balakrishnan

Telugu – Vindhya Vishaka M

Marathi – Snehal Pradhan