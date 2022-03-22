IPL kab se shuru hoga: Who will play 1st match of IPL 2022?

1st match of IPL 2022: Indian Premier League 2022 is all in readiness of kick-starting from this week in Maharashtra.

It is that time of the year when cricket-crazy fans around the world are waiting for an Indian Premier League season to begin. Scheduled to begin from March 26, only a handful of days are left for IPL 2022 to set the ball rolling.

In what will be the 15th season of the biggest T20 tournament across the globe, it will be for the first time in 11 years that as many as 10 teams will be taking part in an IPL season.

ALSO READ: IPL 2022 Mumbai tickets booking online start date

Another first-ever scenario will be in the form of the whole of IPL 2022 league stage being conducted across four venues in two cities of an Indian state. Set to last for more than two months, IPL 2022 will keep the audiences engaged for a considerable part of this Indian summer.

Who will play 1st match of IPL 2022?

It is worth mentioning that the 1st match of IPL 2022 will be played as part of a well-set custom where the finalists of the previous season take part in the subsequent season opener.

Hence, defending champions Chennai Super Kings and runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders will face each other at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. Four-time IPL champions Super Kings will continue to play under former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Knight Riders, on the other hand, will take the field under their sixth captain in India batter Shreyas Iyer.

One of the best IPL teams, a Chennai vs Kolkata clash to commence an IPL season should be able to allure people into following the match in record numbers.