IPL tickets available date: IPL 2022 tickets Mumbai online booking start date

2022 IPL tickets available date: The ticket window for Indian Premier League 2022 is yet to open for the general public.

With only a handful of days remaining for the start of the upcoming 15th season of the Indian Premier League, an increase in the ballyhoo around the biggest T20 tournament across the world is very much understandable.

While overseas players’ availability across teams, combinations regarding respective Playing XI’s of franchises, fixtures and jerseys are among the topics which are being discussed the most, ticket booking is another subject which has become hot favourite among fans.

In the general run of things, an official update on ticketing details for general public should’ve been made by now. A delay in the same isn’t helping fans with respect to having confirmed tickets or planning their travel to either of Mumbai or Pune.

Mumbai, which will host 55 out of the 70 IPL 2022 league matches, has an allowance for hosting these matches with 25% crowd capacity. On the contrary, an official confirmation concerning Pune is awaited.

Neither tickets booking start date nor the mode of booking tickets has left the fans puzzled in the week the tournament is scheduled to kick-start in Maharashtra.

Six days to go for first match of IPL-2022 to begin & there’s no word on ticketing yet. 50% crowd? 25% crowd? Will sponsors get tickets? Will franchise be allocated a % of seat-share for home games? Nobody knows anything.🤦🏽‍♂️ Hope some official communication comes out today. — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) March 21, 2022

IPL 2022 tickets booking online platform

It was only yesterday that online ticket platform BookMyShow had uploaded a post regarding IPL 2022 across its social media platforms. Having used a hashtag “StadiumPeMilo”, it was enough a hint that IPL 2022 tickets would be made available on this platform.

Having said that, one still doesn’t know whether BookMyShow will sell IPL 2022 tickets for all the four venues (Wankhede, Brabourne (CCI), DY Patil and Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium) or not.