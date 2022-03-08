IPL matches in Pune 2022: IPL 2022 tickets booking start date in Pune

IPL matches in Pune 2022 online ticket booking: Pune has been allotted as many as 15 Indian Premier League 2022 matches.

Indian Premier League 2022 will be the seventh season when Pune will be hosting matches of the biggest T20 league around the world. The last time when Pune had hosted the IPL was when Chennai Super Kings had shifted base to the city upon their return to the tournament four years ago.

Other instances of IPL matches being conducted at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium are IPL 2012 and 2013 (home ground to Pune Warriors India), IPL 2015 (home ground to the then Kings XI Punjab) and IPL 2016 and 2017 (home ground to Rising Pune Surgiants).

IPL 2022 tickets booking start date in Pune

It was on the day before yesterday that BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) had released IPL 2022 fixtures. Pune, which had last hosted a three-match ODI series against England last year, will be hosting its first IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals on March 29.

Despite been allotted eight weekend matches, Pune won’t host any afternoon match in the 15th season of the IPL. Readers must note that each of the 10 teams will be playing three IPL 2022 league matches in Pune.

As far as IPL 2022 tickets booking start date is concerned, there is no official information about the same for either of the four IPL 2022 venues. In the general run of things, online tickets are made available for general public only a few days prior to the match. Hence, there’s a strong possibility that fans will have to wait for some days before being allowed to book IPL 2022 tickets.

IPL matches in Pune 2022

March 29 – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals at 19:30 hours (IST)

April 2 – Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals at 19:30 hours (IST)

April 6 – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians at 19:30 hours (IST)

April 9 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians at 19:30 hours (IST)

April 13 – Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings at 19:30 hours (IST)

April 17 – Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings at 19:30 hours (IST)

April 20 – Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings at 19:30 hours (IST)

April 22 – Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals at 19:30 hours (IST)

April 26 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals at 19:30 hours (IST)

April 29 – Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants at 19:30 hours (IST)

May 1 – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings at 19:30 hours (IST)

May 4 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings at 19:30 hours (IST)

May 7 – Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders at 19:30 hours (IST)

May 10 – Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans at 19:30 hours (IST)

May 14 – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at 19:30 hours (IST)