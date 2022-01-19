Is Glenn Maxwell married: Is Glenn Maxwell related to Nick Maxwell?

Glenn Maxwell career-best innings: The captain of Melbourne Stars entered several books on the back of his fifth T20 century.

Melbourne Stars captain Glenn Maxwell enticed limelight because of his fifth T20 century against Hobart Hurricanes in the last league match of the ongoing 11th season of the Big Bash League at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Maxwell, who eventually scored 154* (64), became the first-ever batter to cross the 150-run mark in a BBL innings. In the process, the right-hand batter powered Stars to 273/2 in 20 overs; highest innings score in the BBL. As far as T20s are concerned, Stars managed to put on board the second-highest innings total.

In what wasn’t just Maxwell’s career-best T20 score, it was also the highest individual score in the BBL. Maxwell, 33, hit as many as 22 fours and four sixes to register a phenomenal hard-hitting knock.

“It was certainly a lot of fun. It helps you can play with ultimate freedom knowing the season is done for your team so you can pin your ears back and have a real crack. We got away with a few early on getting spin bowled to us in the first few overs, cashed in to get ahead of the game. It was just nice to come off,” Maxwell told Fox Cricket during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Is Glenn Maxwell related to Nick Maxwell?

For those who are confusing Glenn Maxwell to be a relative of former Australia rules football player Nick Maxwell, it is worth mentioning that the two aren’t related by any way.

Is Glenn Maxwell married?

Australia all-rounder Maxwell is not married but has been dating pharmacist Vini Raman since 2017. Often seen together during events, Maxwell and Raman had got engaged in March 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VINI (@vini.raman)

Readers must note that the two had met for the first time during a Melbourne Stars event in 2013.