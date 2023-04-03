Lucknow Super Giants wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock is not playing their second Indian Premier League 2023 match against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium tonight.

Labeling it as a strategic move, the only change which captain KL Rahul announced at the toss was pacer Jaydev Unadkat making way for debutant pacer Yash Thakur.

“We’ll bowl first. We want to know what we are chasing. We need to turn up again today and better those performance [vs Delhi Capitals on Saturday],” Rahul told host broadcaster Star Sports Network at the toss.

Unlike Rahul, CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced a same Playing XI in spite of them losing the season opener against Gujarat Titans on Friday. Readers must note that Super Kings are going to play their first home match in almost four years.

“Does mean a lot to be back here. IPL started in 2008 but we’ve not played a lot of cricket here. This is the first time [when] the full stadium will be operational, a few stands were empty earlier. Really glad that we get to play all our home games here at Chepauk,” Dhoni told Star Sports at the toss.

Is Quinton de Kock Playing IPL 2023?

It is worth mentioning that de Kock is very much part of Super Giants’ IPL 2023 squad. The 30-year old player was among their 15 retained players ahead of IPL 2023 auction.

It’s just that his participation in an ODI series for South Africa hasn’t allowed him to participate in Lucknow’s first two IPL 2022 matches. With the third South Africa-Netherlands ODI being played yesterday, de Kock was expected to join the squad in Chennai itself.

While he might have done the same, expecting him to play matches on two consecutive days which included an international flight as well would’ve been asking a lot out of him. Moreover, with all-rounder Kyle Mayers scoring a hard-hitting half-century against Capitals, there was no immediate need of rushing de Kock back into action tonight.

It is noteworthy that Delhi have announced the arrivals of South African fast bowlers Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi (also played Johannesburg ODI on Sunday).