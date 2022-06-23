“It’ll happen”: Jofra Archer hints at returning to Hobart Hurricanes for BBL 12

Jofra Archer has hinted that he may return to Hobart Hurricanes in the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League.

English pacer Jofra Archer is one of the most lethal pacers in the circuit, but he has been constantly struggling with injuries. Archer played his last international match in March 2021 against India. Archer has undergone two operations on his elbow, the last one in December 2021.

Jofra missed the last T20 World Cup in UAE, whereas he was forced to miss the Ashes 2021-22 as well. He has now been officially ruled out of the whole English summer due to a stress fracture in his lower back. Archer placed his name in the IPL 2022 auction despite being unavailable, but he was bought by Mumbai Indians for INR 8 crores.

Jofra Archer hints at BBL 12 return with Hobart Hurricanes

Archer has hinted at returning to Hobart Hurricanes in the BBL 12. BBL recently revealed that there will be an international draft for the very first time and Jofra has hinted about his return on a post of Hobart Hurricanes.

Hobart Hurricanes posted a post about Jofra Archer, where a user named ‘flickboucher’ commented “if fit and available”, and in return, Jofra Archer replied ‘it’ll happen.’

Big Bash League played an important part in bringing Jofra in limelight. Archer played for the Hobart Hurricanes in BBL 07 and BBL08, and his impact was very instant. Jofra was an unknown identity in BBL 07, but the way he performed in the tournament surprised everyone.

Archer scalped 34 wickets in 27 innings for Hobart Hurricanes at an economy of 7.73. After his brilliant performances in BBL, Jofra Archer was bought by Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2018 auction. Archer performed brilliantly for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL as well, and he was later selected for the English team.