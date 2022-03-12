Cricket

Jersey no 18 in cricket: List of jersey numbers of Indian women cricket team

Jersey no 18 in cricket: List of jersey numbers of Indian women cricket team
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"As a South Indian, if you connect with movies, you don't need a better bond beyond that": R Ashwin talks about his relationship with Royals captain Sanju Samson ahead of IPL 2022
Next Article
"I'm sure they have enough budget": Smriti Mandhana expects ICC to provide another trophy after sharing Player of the Match award with Harmanpreet Kaur
Cricket Latest News
Virat Kohli wicket today: Virat Kohli in shock after low bounce dismisses him at Chinnaswamy Stadium
Virat Kohli wicket today: Virat Kohli in shock after low bounce dismisses him at Chinnaswamy Stadium

Virat Kohli wicket today: Virat Kohli failed yet again and got out on an unplayable…