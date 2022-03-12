Jersey no 18 in cricket: List of jersey numbers of Indian women cricket team

Jersey no 18 in cricket: Smriti Mandhana and Virat Kohli wear the number 18 jersey for the Indian Cricket Team.

Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur are the stalwarts of the Indian Women’s cricket team. Both of them proved their class in the ICC Women’s World Cup game against West Indies to help India register an easy win.

At one stage, the Indian team was struggling at 78-3, but then came the carnage. The duo of Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana took the toll on them and stitched an amazing partnership. Both of them combined for 184 runs for the fourth wicket and turned the tide in India’s favour.

Smriti Mandhana completed her century in just 108 balls, whereas Harmanpreet took just 100 balls to complete here hundred. Both of them scored the second century of their World Cup career. In the end, India won the game by 155 runs.

Today’s 184-run partnership between Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur against West Indies is the highest for India in Women’s World Cup history 👏#CWC22 pic.twitter.com/KWW1draVDp — ICC (@ICC) March 12, 2022

Jersey no 18 in cricket

Smriti Mandhana wears number 18 for the Indian Women’s team, whereas Virat Kohli also wears the same number for the Men’s team. Virat Kohli is one of the greats of the game, whereas Smriti Mandhana has also made a name for herself in the circuit.

Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry are the only players in Women’s cricket to win the ICC Player of the Year award more than once in their careers.

List of jersey numbers of Indian women cricket team

Smriti Mandhana: 18

Yastika Bhatia: 11

Mithali Raj: 3

Deepti Sharma: 6

Harmanpreet Kaur: 7

Richa Ghosh: 13

Sneh Rana: 2

Pooja Vastrakar: 23

Meghna Singh: 26

Jhulan Goswami: 25

Rajeshwari Gayakwad: 1

Shafali Verma: 17

Poonam Yadav: 24

Taniya Bhatia: 28

Renuka Singh: 10

Jersey No 7 in Cricket

Apart from Smriti Mandhana and Virat Kohli’s combo of number 18, Harmanpreet Kaur and MS Dhoni also share the number 7 jersey. Both Harmanpreet Kaur and MS Dhoni loves to play an aggressive brand of cricket. Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni had some amazing partnerships between them and the same is the case with Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur.