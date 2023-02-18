KAR vs QUE pitch report today match PSL 8: Venue National Stadium Karachi pitch report batting or bowling for T20

Karachi Kings will take on Quetta Gladiators in the 6th league match of the Pakistan Super League 2023 at the National Stadium in Karachi. The track in Karachi has been absolutely great for T20 cricket, and the fans can witness yet another brilliant encounter.

The Kings have lost both of their games in the tournament, and they are in search of their 1st win. Considering the quality of the team, they are very much capable to make a bounce back in this match. James Vince made his return in the last match, and he will be eager to lead the batting attack of the side.

Quetta Gladiators were dreadful in their first match, and they will have to improve a lot this time around. Jason Roy and Martin Guptill are the star openers of the side, and they will carry a good responsibility on their shoulders. Mohammad Hasnain and Naseem Shah are the main bowlers of the side.

KAR vs QUE pitch report today match PSL 8

A couple of PSL 2023 matches have been played in Karachi so far, and it is clear that the batters have enjoyed their time out there in the middle. This surface is a batting paradise, and the same can be expected in this match as well. With an even amount of bounce, there are no visible demons on this wicket.

The average 1st innings T20 domestic score at this ground is 173 runs, which proves that this stadium has been historically brilliant for batting. It has been seen that the pacers have been able to gain some movement from the wicket, but the spinners have struggled a lot on this surface.

The boundaries of the ground are very small, and it won’t be tough for the batters to clear them. Another high-scoring encounter is on the cards in Karachi as both teams have some star batters in their ranks. Both captains would want to bowl upon winning the toss in this match.