KKR vs MI highlights Hotstar: Yesterday IPL match Pat Cummins batting score

KKR vs MI highlights: The Australian Test captain commenced his Indian Premier League 2022 campaign with proper fireworks.

If given a prediction poll before the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League 2022 match in Pune, fans would’ve voted for anything but fast bowler Pat Cummins registering the joint-fastest half-century in the history of the tournament.

No slouch with the bat in hand, Cummins did have a couple of IPL half-centuries under his belt before this match. However, him commencing his sixth IPL season (fifth at KKR) with anything but a performance like his was beyond expectations.

Coming in to bat at No. 7 in the 14th over of a 162-run chase, Cummins smashed MI’s bowlers to race his way to 56* (15) with the help of four fours and six sixes as KKR won the match in 16 overs.

In 18 innings for Knight Riders, Cummins has scored 295 runs at an average and strike rate of 26.81 and 157.75 respectively. Cummins, who hasn’t scored a half-century in 43 T20 innings for other teams, has crossed the 50-run mark thrice for Knight Riders.

As far as Indians are concerned, Cummins possesses quite a record against them scoring 160 runs with the help of 10 fours and 13 sixes at a strike rate of 186.04.

KKR vs MI highlights

Cummins, who hit four sixes and a couple of fours off Mumbai all-rounder Daniel Sams, collected a total of 35 runs off his third over as the left-arm pacer registered the third-worst over in the history of the IPL.

I see Pat Cummins has been letting off some steam. 👀 — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) April 6, 2022

A carnage in real terms, Cummins’ swashbuckling knock at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium has entered the record books and will be remembered for a long time.

Fans can watch the highlights of Cummins’ innings by clicking here and the highlights of the whole match by clicking here.