MUL vs LAH pitch report today match: Multan Cricket Stadium pitch report for PSL 8 match today

The first match of the PSL 2023 will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans. Both teams would want to start with a win, and the track in Multan will be watched with a keen interest in this match.

Lahore Qalandars are the defending champions, and they will look to retain their crown. The bowling trio of Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf will play a huge role this season as well. Sikandar Raza has joined the team and his skills will definitely suit the Pakistani conditions.

Multan Sultans lost in the final last year, and they would want to improve it this time around. Kieron Pollard has joined the squad this time around and his experience will be vital. Mohammad Rizwan will continue to lead the team, and the South African duo of David Miller and Rilee Rossouw will strengthen the middle order.

MUL vs LAH pitch report today match

Multan Cricket Stadium has just hosted a total of 3 PSL games and, this ground has not hosted any T20I as well. So, there is not much data about the major matches played at this venue. However, recently, this ground hosted a total of 17 matches of the National T20 Cup.

Out of the 17 National T20 Cup matches, 10 matches were won by the chasing teams, and the average 1st innings score was 157 runs. This track is good for batting, but it is on the drier side, and the spinners are going to play an important part on this track. The pacers are not going to find much help from this wicket.

The boundaries of this stadium are not that great, and it will go in the favour of the batters. This is the first match of the tournament, so we can expect a new pitch that will be good for batting. The dew factor is expected to play a part and both captains may opt to bowl upon winning the toss.