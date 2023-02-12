PSL captains 2023: PSL teams captains list Season 8

Pakistan Super League will continue with its trend of promoting homegrown captains during the imminent eighth season starting in Multan tomorrow onward.

Historically, former West Indies captain Daren Sammy (Peshawar Zalmi), former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum (Lahore Qalandars) and former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara (Karachi Kings) are the only three overseas cricketers to have played a minimum of 10 PSL matches as captain.

Apart from these three former cricketers, all other PSL laurels mainly rest with Pakistani cricketers. While former South Africa all-rounder Jean-Paul Duminy had led Islamabad United to a title victory during the third season of the tournament, readers must note that he had only led them in a couple of matches (both knockout fixtures).

Considering how only one team has won the PSL twice and that all others have been triumphant once each, this tournament is one of the rare T20 leagues which hasn’t allowed for a single team to win consecutive titles.

PSL captains 2023

Lahore Qalandars – Shaheen Shah Afridi

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi had led Lahore Qalandars for the first time in PSL 2022. Having managed to power them to a maiden title, Afridi contributed significantly as a bowler as well for his 20 wickets in 13 matches had seen him becoming the highest wicket-taker of the season.

Multan Sultans – Mohammad Rizwan

Pakistan Test and ODI vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan missed an opportunity of becoming the first-ever captain to win two back-to-back PSL titles last year. Having led Multan Sultans to victory in 2021, Rizwan had led them to the final last year.

Rizwan, who has won 17 and lost seven out of his 24 matches as captain, hasn’t let the additional responsibility affect him as a batter on the back of scoring 1,046 runs at an average of 55.05.

Peshawar Zalmi – Babar Azam

Let along lifting the trophy, it is a bit surprising that Pakistan’s all-format captain Babar Azam has only captained in 11 PSL matches across three seasons thus far.

For the unversed, Azam used to play under Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim at Karachi Kings. Additionally, his record as a captain in the PSL is terrible for he has won only one match as the leader of the side. All set to represent Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 8, Azam would be hoping for a change in fortunes as far as captaincy is concerned.

Karachi Kings – Imad Wasim

Wasim, who hasn’t represented Pakistan since ICC T20 World Cup 2021, is second on the list of cricketers who have played the maximum number of PSL matches as captain. Having played under Azam in PSL 2022, Wasim has once again been handed the captaincy at Kings.

34-year old Wasim, who has captained in 41 PSL matches across four seasons, would be itching to leave a mark both as a captain and player in order to press a case for a national comeback.

Quetta Gladiators – Sarfaraz Ahmed

Only cricketer to be leading since the inaugural season of the PSL, former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is way ahead than all other captains in the tournament. Ahmed, 35, has a terrific record as a leader on the back of leading Quetta Gladiators to 36 wins in 72 matches over the years.

Islamabad United – Shadab Khan

Yet to win a title though, Pakistan T20I vice-captain Shadab Khan has also emerged into a successful PSL captain. Under Khan, Islamabad United have won 17 and lost 15 times across four seasons. Khan is another of those cricketers who hasn’t let leadership affect his individual performance. In fact, the same has further developed into a lethal all-rounder in this format.