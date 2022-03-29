Pune cricket stadium IPL records: Who has scored most runs and picked most wickets in IPL matches at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium?

Pune cricket stadium IPL records: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium has hosted a total of 51 T20s till now.

While the fourth match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will be the first match of the season for both these teams, it will also be the first match for Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

One of the four venues to host 70 IPL 2022 league matches, Pune will be hosting an IPL match after four years. Previous instances of Pune hosting IPL matches are IPL 2012 and 2013 (home ground to Pune Warriors India), IPL 2015 (home ground to the then Kings XI Punjab), IPL 2016 and 2017 (home ground to Rising Pune Supergiants) and IPL 2018 (home ground to Chennai Super Kings).

Talking exclusively about these two teams, Hyderabad have won one and lost two out of their three IPL matches in Pune in the past. Rajasthan, who’ve played five T20s here, have won two and lost three matches.

A red soil pitch unlike the ones in Mumbai, the surface at the MCA Stadium might assist spinners more not just on Tuesday but throughout this season.

Pune cricket stadium IPL records

Australia batter Steven Smith might not be playing IPL 2022 but remains the highest run-scorer at this venue. Unlike Wankhede, Brabourne or DY Patil Stadium, a lot of star performers in Pune IPL matches are active players.

Batter Matches Runs Highest Average SR 100 50 Steven Smith 22 647 101 43.13 135.92 1 2 Robin Uthappa 19 540 87 30 126.17 0 3 MS Dhoni 19 492 61* 61.5 141.79 0 2 Ajinkya Rahane 16 434 67 28.93 116.35 0 4 Shane Watson 8 365 106 60.83 170.56 1 3 Suresh Raina 10 335 75* 47.86 131.37 0 3 Ambati Rayudu 10 291 100* 32.33 135.98 1 0 AB de Villiers 6 212 83 53 172.36 0 3 Aaron Finch 9 194 64 21.56 131.08 0 2 Virat Kohli 6 189 80 31.5 111.18 0 2

Other batters who are playing in IPL 2022 and have done well at the MCA Stadium in the past are Rohit Sharma (184), Rahul Tripathi (183), Manish Pandey (176), Suryakumar Yadav (127) and Shikhar Dhawan (125).

Talking about the highest IPL wicket-takers at the MCA Stadium, only four out of the Top 10 are currently playing in the IPL. The Top wicket-takers are:

Bowler Matches Wickets Average Economy SR 3+ Imran Tahir 9 15 18.73 8.35 13.47 4 Ashok Dinda 14 13 35.85 9.32 23.08 0 Rahul Sharma 10 13 21 7.18 17.54 0 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 15 13 29.38 7.21 24.46 2 Thisara Perera 7 11 18.09 8.12 13.36 2 Shardul Thakur 9 10 26.5 8.59 18.5 1 Amit Mishra 5 9 13.22 6.61 12 2 Umesh Yadav 7 9 24.56 9.21 16 1 Rajat Bhatia 9 8 21.38 6.58 19.5 0 Dwayne Bravo 9 8 33 9.1 21.75 0

Most IPL fielding dismissals at the MCA Stadium

As far as the Top 10 IPL fielders at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium are concerned, only four our of 10 are playing IPL 2022.