Qualifier 2 IPL 2022 date: Next IPL match 2022 date and RCB next match 2022 venue

Qualifier 2 IPL 2022 date and time: Only a couple of matches are remaining in Indian Premier League 2022.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have moved a step closer to their fourth IPL final after defeating Lucknow Super Giants by 14 runs at the Eden Gardens tonight. Assuming that RCB qualify for the final, they would be playing the same after a six-year gap.

Asked to bat first by LSG captain KL Rahul, Bangalore put on board their highest innings total of the season in 207/4 in 20 overs. With captain Faf du Plessis (0) and former captain Virat Kohli (25) departing cheaply in the first half of their innings, rookie batter Rajat Patidar took centre stage to dominate proceedings in Kolkata tonight.

What followed was the right-hand batter smashing a maiden T20 century and a career-best 112* (54) at a strike rate of 207.40. Patidar, who hit 12 fours and seven sixes, mostly played risk-free conventional cricketing shots to win his first match award in the biggest T20 league in the world. The 28-year old batter also became only the fifth uncapped player to score an IPL century.

Rajat Patidar, WOW! — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) May 25, 2022

“I am over the moon with the way Rajat [Patidar] played. The way he celebrated also tells you he has a good head on his shoulders. His hundred was one of the best I have seen in the IPL. He has got all the shots. Every single time he attacks, he transfers the pressure back on the opposition,” du Plesses told Star Sports with respect to Patidar during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Qualifier 2 IPL 2022 date

In what is their eighth IPL playoffs, Royal Challengers will have to face Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium tomorrow, i.e., May 27 (Friday). A potential semi-final, the winner of this match will take part in IPL 2022 final against Gujarat Titans at the same venue.