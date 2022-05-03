RCB playoff chances IPL 2022: Can RCB qualify for playoffs 2022?

RCB playoff chances IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore still have four Indian Premier League 2022 league matches remaining.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have moved to the sixth position on Indian Premier League 2022 points table after Punjab Kings sealed a 144-run chase in 16 overs against Gujarat Titans in Navi Mumbai tonight.

Currently, both Punjab and Bangalore have 10 points from their 10 matches. However, Punjab (-0.229) are at a position above due to their superior NRR (Net Run Rate) than Bangalore (-0.558).

Slated to face out-of-form defending champions Chennai Super Kings in Pune on Wednesday, Royal Challengers would be eager to not let their IPL 2022 defeats outnumber victories. Having said that, their past head-to-head record against Chennai isn’t very pleasing.

Having commenced IPL 2022 on a losing note, RCB had won three matches in a row before losing against CSK. RCB instantly made amends by winning their next two matches but three consecutive defeats don’t speak highly about their current form.

RCB playoff chances IPL 2022

Royal Challengers, one of the most followed IPL franchise, should not be thinking about their chances of qualifying for the playoffs at this point in time, ideally.

Scheduled to play five more IPL 2022 league matches, all Faf du Plessis and his men have to do is play according to their potential. If they manage to play like they have during their victories this season, a playoff spot is theirs for the taking.

In the general run of things, a team needs eight victories to qualify for IPL playoffs without depending on its NRR. Assuming that Bangalore win three out of their remaining five matches, they should be able to qualify for the next round. That being said, two wins and three losses in the remaining matches will bring NRR into contention to make qualification difficult for them.