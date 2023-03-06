Rishabh Pant recovery: Delhi Capitals captain plays chess at home during time off from cricket

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant spent his evening playing chess at home. In the middle of a lengthy rehabilitation process due to an unfortunate involvement in a car crash just over a couple of months ago, Pant has been out of action since then from all forms of cricket since then.

The 25-year old Indian wicket-keeper batter took to social media platform Instagram to upload a story of himself participating in a game of chess. Exercising his mental abilities, Pant also presented his followers with a similar exercise via a question in his story.

“Can anyone guess who’s playing????,” read Pant’s Instagram story. Pant, who appears to have clicked the photo himself, captured the chess board and an empty chair lying in front of him on the terrace of his home.

Rishabh Pant recovery

Had it been an Instagram post, Pant’s fans would’ve thronged the comments section with potential answers to his question. The following story uploaded by him consisted of someone else recording a clip which comprised Pant sitting in an orange t-shirt and a pair of shorts for a split second.

All set to miss IPL 2023, Pant has been recovering at home since returning from Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital after BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) airlifted him from Max Hospital, Dehradun.

Who will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023?

Although former cricketers and fans have missed Pant a lot during Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023, everyone realizes that he won’t return to competitive cricket for the next 7-8 months at least.

Pant, who receives heart-warming wishes from his fans around the world time and again, has been offered to join Capitals in a non-playing capacity by head coach Ricky Ponting during the forthcoming 16th season of the Indian Premier League. While the same will boost the morale of their squad, it will only be possible if his health permits the kind of travel needed during an IPL season.

As far as Pant’s replacement in the leadership role is concerned, DC are yet to make a formal announcement regarding the same. However, according to several reports, Australia batter David Warner is expected to lead Delhi next month.