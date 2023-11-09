“Rohit Sharma Was A Confused Player”: Yuvraj Singh Believes Indian Captain Hadn’t Found His Calling Initially

As per Yuvraj Singh, Rohit Sharma wasn’t sure of his role at the beginning. Photo Credits: Screengrab from Ranveer Allahbadia Youtube Channel

Legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who shares a close bond Rohit Sharma, has revealed on Ranveer Allahbadia’s YouTube channel that the Indian captain was a “confused player” during the initial phase of his international career. The same wasn’t because of Sharma’s potential or anything, but his batting position.

Now considered as one of the best-ever white-ball opening batters, Sharma used to bat in the middle-order for over half-a-decade. In 2013, legendary captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni had taken a bold step of promoting him to top of the order on a permanent basis. The rest, as they say, is history. Despite Singh acknowledging Sharma’s match-winning knocks as a middle-order batter, he believes that he came of age only after becoming an opener.

“I think Rohit [Sharma] was actually a confused player in the middle-order. Ke Rohit ka batting order kya hona chahiye, woh Rohit ko bhi nahin pata tha [Even Rohit didn’t know his own batting position], but once he started opening, he was like ‘This is my batting order’,” Yuvraj said on TRS Hindi.

Talking about Sharma’s match-winning knocks in the middle-order, one of them had come against West Indies in 2011. Reduced to 92/6 in a 226-run chase at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Sharma had bailed out India on the back of scoring 86* (91) amid vital contributions from Harbhajan Singh and Praveen Kumar. While Sharma hoped to succeed Singh as Mumbai Indians captain a couple of years later, he was known to drive around Kumar on his sports bike.

A year before, Sharma had excelled in another successful run-chase. Batting at No. 4 chasing a 244-run target against Sri Lanka in Bulawayo, Sharma had added a 154-run third-wicket partnership alongside Virat Kohli. His second ODI century, 101* (100), helped India in registering a clinical victory.

Speaking of Indian Premier League 2010, Sharma, while playing for Deccan Chargers, had proved his class by scoring 68* (38) with the help of six fours and three sixes to chase down a 175-run target against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings).

Even years after opening for India and Indians, Sharma, batting at No. 4, had smashed 94 (52) courtesy of 10 fours and five sixes to power Mumbai Indians to a winning innings total of 213/6 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium.

Yuvraj Singh Could Spot Rohit Sharma’s Talent

Even though spotting any youngster’s talent is no mean task, Yuvraj Singh was able to do the same with respect to Rohit Sharma. Keeping the necessary skill set aside, Yuvraj was also impressed by Rohit’s disciplined and hard-working nature.

“I know if he is on the right path, he will make it big. I think Rohit had that,” Yuvraj said.

Apart from Yuvraj observing Rohit, readers must note that Rohit was also observing Yuvraj to learn both six-hitting and fashion sense. Interestingly, Yuvraj also had a role to play when Rohit met his wife Ritika Sajdeh.

For the unversed, Yuvraj had assisted and backed Rohit during several low phases of his cricketing career. Sharma, whose ODI debut against Ireland had come in the southpaw’s presence, had even stitched a brilliant partnership alongside him in a losing cause against Pakistan.

Furthermore, Yuvraj’s last IPL season had come under Rohit at Mumbai. Although Yuvraj didn’t play a lot of matches that season, he kick-started his brief career for the franchise with a half-century. In the following match, Yuvraj had hit spinner Royal Challengers Bangalore Yuzvendra Chahal for three sixes.