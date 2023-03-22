Rohit Sharma, who earns INR 16 crores per season at Mumbai Indians, was once fined 50% match fees for showing disssent towards umpire

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is the most successful captain in the history of the Indian Premier League. Sharma is generally a calm personality, but he had lost his temper during a match against Rising Pune Supergiants during IPL 2017. He was reprimanded for the same as well.

Sharma started his career with Deccan Chargers in IPL 2008 only to join Indians in 2011. During the 2013 season, he was named the captain of the side midway through the tournament. Despite a poor start, Mumbai won their first-ever IPL title in 2013 under Sharma.

Since then, Sharma has led MI in each season. Under his leadership, Mumbai have won titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. He was retained by the side ahead of the IPL 2022 for a whopping INR 16 crore.

Rohit Sharma was once fined 50% match fees for showing disssent towards umpire

Mumbai and Pune were playing at the Wankhede Stadium, and it was a really close encounter. Chasing a 161-run target, Indians needed 17 runs off the last over and pacer Jaydev Unadkat was bowling for the Supergiants. The hosts lost the wicket of all-rounder Hardik Pandya on the very first ball.

On the second ball of the over, Sharma smashed a brilliant six over the long-on boundary. On the third ball, Sharma was trying to shuffle across the stumps when Unadkat saw Sharma and bowled a wider delivery. Anticipating a wide, Sharma left the ball alone but didn’t umpire S Ravi considered it to be a legal delivery.

Sharma was furious over the call and he went angrily towards Ravi. Umpire A. Nand Kishore also intervened in between to calm things down. In the end, Mumbai lost the match by 3 runs. For his behaviour, Sharma was fined 50% of the match fees.

“Mr Sharma admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.1.5 of the IPL Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials. This is Mr Sharma’s second Level 1 offence this season,” the IPL release said.

“For Level 1 breaches of the IPL Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.”

Mumbai Indians and Pune Super Giants met each other in IPL 2017 final

Both sides played in the final of the IPL 2017 as well, and it was a thrilling match. Chasing a 129-run target, RPSG were cruising at one stage, but they lost the match by 1 run in the end. It was the third IPL title for Mumbai Indians.