RR vs KKR Man of the Match IPL 2022: Who is today IPL Man of the Match 2022 between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders?

RR vs KKR Man of the Match: The spinner from Rajasthan Royals won his sixth Indian Premier League match award.

During the 30th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Brabourne Stadium, Rajasthan Royals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 runs in a cliffhanger of a contest.

A see-saw contest which witnessed in excess of 400 runs being scored was decided with only a couple of deliveries to spare. Chasing what would’ve been their highest-ever run chase in the IPL, Knight Riders were bundled out for 210 in 19.4 overs.

A 107-run second-wicket partnership between opening batter Aaron Finch (58) and captain Shreyas Iyer (85) had kept them active in what would’ve been the third-highest run-chase in the history of the IPL but failure to close the same resulted in a fourth IPL 2022 loss.

RR vs KKR Man of the Match

Rajasthan spinner Yuzvendra Chahal pinned down opening batter Jos Buttler to win the match award at the Cricket Club of India tonight. While Buttler’s third IPL century had provided Royals with a substantial advantage in the first innings, Chahal’s career-best IPL bowling figures comprising of a maiden IPL five-wicket haul and a maiden IPL hat-trick were too worthy to be ignored in a high-scoring thriller.

Chahal, who picked bowling figures of 4-0-40-5, dismissed as many as five batters within seven deliveries to turn the tables powering RR to a fourth victory of the season.

“I had to take wickets in this match to change the result. I worked on my bowling. I spoke to the coaches and the skipper. I was thinking of a googly [hat-trick ball to Pat Cummins] but then I didn’t want to take a chance. Would have been a happy with a dot ball as well on my hat-trick ball. My googly was coming out well and sent it down to Venkatesh Iyer,” Chahal told Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.