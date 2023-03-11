Shubman Gill Test century list: How many centuries of Shubman Gill in Test cricket?

India batter Shubman Gill has added another entry in his list of Test centuries. Although both his Test career and this list is at a pretty nascent stage at this point in time, both the aspects are expected to increase to a large extent for the 23-year old batter.

Having scored a maiden Test century during the tour of Bangladesh last year, Gill has followed it with a maiden Test century at home. The fact that his second Test century has come after only a four-innings gap speaks highly of his consistency across formats at the highest level.

Not letting his morale suffer after being benched during the first two Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Tests against Australia last month, Gill scoring a century in the fourth match of the series at the Narendra Modi Stadium all but confirms his readiness to open the batting for India in all the formats now.

Although Gill remains a work-in-progress in the shortest format, a maiden T20I century earlier this year is bound to hand him more opportunities in the near future.

Shubman Gill brings up second Test century effortlessly

As far as his recent Test century is concerned, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the Australian bowlers hardly ever looked capable of dismissing Gill. Making most of batting-friendly conditions, Gill was at the top of his game with respect to finding gaps because of sheer timing on the back of risk-free shots.

There was a brief period in the second session of the fourth day when Gill and batter Cheteshwar Pujara (42) couldn’t score a boundary for some 16 overs. With the Australian bowlers not erring at all, it was Gill who punched and drove Australia all-rounder Cameron Green for successive boundaries to get going again.

What a gritty, patient and brilliant knock ! 💯 @ShubmanGill can bat in any situation, can he not?! ✊🏻🔥 #IndiaVsAustralia #BorderGavaskarTrophy2023 @BCCI — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 11, 2023

It was only a matter of time from hereon for Gill to hit two more boundaries and achieve a personal milestone.

Shubman Gill Test century list

In addition to the above mentioned two Test centuries and one T20I century, Gill also has four ODI centuries to his name.