South Africa vs Netherlands ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and Netherlands: When and where to watch SA vs NED Benoni ODI?

The first-ever bilateral ODI series (comprising more than one match) between South Africa and Netherlands will aim to finish in its second attempt starting with the second ODI in Benoni today. One of the rare occasions of a bilateral series being resumed after a gap of 16 months, it holds importance to the extent that South Africa haven’t released their first-choice cricketers for Indian Premier League 2023.

For the unversed, the Proteas need to win both the remaining matches in order to prevent themselves from taking part in a qualifying tournament before ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Having said that, for that to happen, they will have to combat both Netherlands and weather gods in the city on Friday.

Since their first encounter in this format, South Africa have won all their four completed ODIs against Netherlands. Unlike the last match, they wouldn’t want for another rain-abandoned match as it will severely affect their chances of a direct qualification for the World Cup in India.

South Africa vs Netherlands ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and Netherlands

Netherlands’ tour of South Africa 2023 will be televised for the Indian audiences by Star Sports Network. With IPL 2023 also beginning tonight, South Africa-Netherlands ODI series will clash with the biggest T20 league around the world. Hence, only one channel in Star Sports First has been allotted by the network for this series.

Much like the recently concluded West Indies’ tour of South Africa, Disney+Hotstar won’t be live streaming these two matches. As a result, streaming platform FanCode will be the one-stop destination for Indian cricketing fans who prefer to live stream matches.

FanCode, however, only a have a one-match pass worth INR 19 on both their website and mobile application for now. For some strange reason, the regular series pass hasn’t been made available as of now.

Realizing that their team had defeated South Africa for the first time during ICC T20 World Cup 2022, fans of Netherlands will be following this series with immense interest in the hope of witnessing their first-ever ODI win against this opposition. They will be able to watch this series on Sky Sports.

Local fans in South Africa, meanwhile, will have to continue switching to SuperSport for yet another international series.

Date – 16/03/2023 (Thursday).

Match start Time – 01:00 PM (South Africa and Netherlands) and 04:30 PM (India).

TV Channel – Star Sports First (India), SuperSport Grandstand 201 (South Africa) and Sky Sports (Netherlands).

Online platform – FanCode (India).