SRH vs RCB Man of the Match today IPL: Who was awarded Man of the Match in Royal Challengers vs Sunrisers IPL 2022 match?

SRH vs RCB Man of the Match: The fast bowler from Sunrisers Hyderabad won his maiden Indian Premier League match award tonight.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won their fifth consecutive match in the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League to reach the second position on the points table.

Having commenced their IPL 2022 journey on the back of a couple of losses, Hyderabad have played exceedingly well to find a position among the Top Four teams.

Chasing a paltry 69-run target in eight overs has also improved Sunrisers’ NRR (Net Run Rate) to the extent that they are above two other teams with 10 points namely Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Opening batter Abhishek Sharma played a crucial role in letting SRH achieve the same by scoring 47 (28) with the help of eight fours and a six against Royal Challengers at the Brabourne Stadium.

SRH vs RCB Man of the Match today IPL match

Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson’s (16*) decision of opting to bowl after winning the toss worked wonders for his team as they bundled out Bangalore for the lowest innings total of the season – 68 in 16.1 overs.

With bowling figures of 4-0-10-3, pacer T Natarajan was the pick of the bowlers with dismissals of Glenn Maxwell (12), Harshal Patel (4) and Wanindu Hasaranga (8). However, it was another left-arm fast bowler in Marco Jansen who won his maiden match award for initiating a batting collapse.

Sharing the new ball with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jansen dismissed Faf du Plessis (5), Virat Kohli (0) and Anuj Rawat (0) in his first over itself to end up with bowling figures of 4-0-25-3.

“I just try to keep it as simple as possible. Sometimes it goes and flies good out of the hand. After the first ball [of first over], I thought the ball is gonna swing nicely. Then the next ball [to dismiss Faf du Plessis] didn’t swing as much and it went on with the angle,” Jansen told Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.

“For me personally, I enjoyed my third wicket, the left-hander [Anuj Rawat]. Definitely the best white-ball over I’ve bowled so far.”