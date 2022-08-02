The Hundred final scorecard: Who won the 2021 edition of the Hundred cricket?

The Hundred final scorecard: The SportsRush brings you the scorecard of the final of the 2021 edition of the Hundred.

The 2nd edition of the Hundred Cricket is set to start from 3 August 2022 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. A total of 34 matches will be played in the tournament, with the final being played on 3 September 2022.

The Hundred was criticized a lot last year as many people worried that the new format of the game will not attract a large section of the crowd. However, the ground were full and the TV ratings were excellent as well.

The Hundred final scorecard

Birmingham Phoenix won the toss and opted to bowl first in the final against Southern Brave. They were flying high in the tournament courtesy of the performance of their star all-rounders, and the decision of chasing was an obvious one as well. The countdown got over, but de Kock took some time to take his guard.

Paul Stirling and Quinton de Kock were opening for the Southern Brave, whereas Adam Milne started the proceeding for the Birmingham Phoenix. Milne bowled the first five balls and conceded just a couple of runs. Moeen Ali switched to Dillon Pennington for the next five balls, and he went on to concede 13 runs from them.

Adam Milne was brought back in, and he took the important wicket of de Kock, who managed to score just 7 runs. James Vince also could not last long, and Imran Tahir made him his target. Southern Brave were 35-2 at one stage after 32 balls. Alex Davies, then tried to stitch a partnership with Paul Stirling for the 3rd wicket.

Paul Stirling was smashing the bowlers for fun, and he completed his half-century in the process. At the team score of 85 runs, Stirling got out by scoring 61 runs in just 36 balls. Tim David came in to bat number five, and he played a brilliant cameo of 15 runs in 6 balls courtesy of a couple of sixes.

Alex Davies was holding one end and then got an able partner in Ross Whiteley from the other end. Whiteley scored 44 runs in just 19 balls with the help of four sixes and four boundaries. Due to his heroics, Southern Brave finished their innings at 168-5. Adam Milne got a couple of wickets for the Phoenix, whereas Liam Livingstone, Benny Howell and Imran Tahir got one wicket each.

The target was a tough one considering the bowling attack of the Southern Brave, but the batting of the Birmingham Phoenix was second to none in the tournament. George Garton and Craig Overton were all over the top-order of Birmingham, and they lost their couple of wickets for just 14 runs.

All the eyes were again on the all-round pair of Liam Livingstone and Moeen Ali. Both of them tried to stabilize the innings, but Moeen Ali was struggling to find the middle. Liam Livingstone, on the other hand, was on the song and was smashing the balls outside the fences.

However, the pressure of run-rate was impacting Livingstone, and he got out after scoring 46 runs in just 19 balls with the help of four sixes and four boundaries. After Livingstone’s wicket, the batting of the Birmingham Phoenix went nowhere, and they could not cope with the run rate.

Moeen Ali could score just 36 runs in 30 balls, Benny Howell and Chris Benjamin also played for just formality. In the end, Birmingham Phoenix finished at 136-5 and lost the game by 32 runs. George Garton, Craig Overton, Tymal Mills, Jake Lintott and Chris Jordan.

Southern Brave were crowned the champions of the inaugural season of the Hundred cricket. Paul Stirling won the Player of the Match trophy in the finals, whereas Liam Livingstone was the player of the tournament.